Snow is coming! The white stuff is forecast to start falling in the early hours of Monday (February 26) and looks likely to continue throughout the week.

We'll be bringing you all the latest on the "Beast from the East" as it sweeps freezing weather across west London.

Snow is expected in Wembley , Richmond , Kensington , Harrow , Fulham and other areas and we'll be telling you when it's most likely to fall.

TfL and London authorities have taken steps to avert travel chaos with gritters and salt on standby.

See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.

