Snow is coming! The white stuff is forecast to start falling in the early hours of Monday (February 26) and looks likely to continue throughout the week.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on the "Beast from the East" as it sweeps freezing weather across west London.
Snow is expected in Wembley , Richmond , Kensington , Harrow , Fulham and other areas and we'll be telling you when it's most likely to fall.
TfL and London authorities have taken steps to avert travel chaos with gritters and salt on standby.
See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.
Met Office takes a look at the week ahead
Heavy snow forecast for middle of the week
The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for snow in London on Tuesday (February 27) and Wednesday (February 28).
What does the amber warning mean?
Tuesday:
From 2am to 12pm heavy snow showers are forecast.
Where this happens, there is the potential for 5-10 cm of powdery snow settling.
In some place there could be up to 15 cm of snow.
Snow will fall through the morning, before easing during the afternoon.
Some locations may see only 1 to 3 cm of snow.
Wednesday:
Snow is expected to fall from 4am to 9pm.
Heavy snow showers could cause travel delays on roads are likely and stranding some vehicles and passengers.
Delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.
There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.
5 to 10 cm of snow is expected quite widely with 10 to 20 cm possible in places.
Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts.
Freezing winds could make things feel even colder
District Line prepared for snow disruption
De-icing trains will be run overnight to minimise travel disruption caused by freezing weather
What does Monday's yellow snow warning mean?
The Met office has issued a yellow snow warning for Monday (February 26) - but what does this actually mean?
What we know so far:
Snow is forecast to fall between 4am and 10.30am.
Snow shower are likely to become heavier, more frequent and more widespread through Monday afternoon.
According to the Met Office there is the potential for 5 to 10 cm of snow to settle in places
While other spots may see 2cm of snow or less.
Amber warning for snow
When is snow expected?
Snow showers in London look likely to begin at 4am on Monday morning (February 26).
The Met Office issued an amber warning for snow from 2am to 12pm on Tuesday when heavier snowfall is likely.
Tuesday’s amber warning comes alongside several yellow weather warnings in the week and snow is predicted to fall until Thursday (March 1).
Sub-zero temperatures and freezing winds are also expected in London as “The Beast from the East” brings Siberian weather in.
Public Health England has issued a warning about the health risks of plummeting temperatures and TfL has told commuters to check their journeys before travelling as the capital braces itself for one of the most severe cold snaps in years.