West London is braced for a fourth day of snowfall, likely to be its heaviest yet on Thursday (March 1).
Travel disruption, delays and school closures are expected as the Met Office's yellow warning continues in force.
The "Beast from the East" means bitter temperatures and freezing cold winds will batter the capital with up to 5cm of snow settling in places.
See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.
Tiger tiger...
Mother and tiger cub, Melati and Achilles, make an awe-inspiring picture romping in the snow at their London Zoo enclosure.
Stunning picture shows tiger in the snow at London Zoo
A stunning picture from ZSL London Zoo shows endangered Sumatran tiger, Melati, in the snow on Thursday (March 1).
More than 100 west London schools are closed because of snow
Hanwell covered in snow
One resident shared a snap of snow coated Hanwell this morning.
Snow settled in Brent
An image shows snow settling in Chamberlayne Road Brent over night.
Snow in Perivale
There were 62 schools closed in Ealing on Thursday with snow covering much of the borough.
Another school closed
Cardinal Newman Memorial School near Holland Park is also closed. A planned recruitment day has also been rescheduled.
A statement on its website reads:
The extreme weather conditions have placed extreme pressures on the transport network: it is simply too difficult for most pupils and staff to come in. As a consequence, the school will be closed on Thursday 1 March.
“A decision will be made about Friday 2 March in due course.
“The School Direct Recruitment Fair planned for this evening, Thursday 1 March, has been postponed and will now take place on Wednesday 14 March from 5.00 - 8.00 pm.”
Some Paddington platforms have reopened
Updated list of school closures
62 schools in Ealing and 40 in Brent are closed because of snow
Tube services still running from Paddington Station
Ealing council confirms 62 school closures
Ealing Council has confirmed 62 schools in the borough are closed because of snow today - we will be bringing you a list of the schools shortly.
Gritters working to keep Westminster safe in cold weather
Rubbish collection cancelled in Ealing for a second day running
Metropolitan Line delays
Network Rail tickets accepted on underground out of London Paddington
These are the schools we know are closed so far
We will be updating the list as we get more information.
Great Western Rail warns of London Paddington closure
Paddington Station CLOSED due to snow
So this is it - ‘Snow Day’ is upon us with heavy snowfall likely in west London on Thursday (March 1) we’ll be be bringing you all the latest updates.
Travel disruption and school closures are expected as sub-zero temperatures and bitter winds continue for a fourth day in the capital.