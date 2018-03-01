West London is braced for a fourth day of snowfall, likely to be its heaviest yet on Thursday (March 1).

Travel disruption, delays and school closures are expected as the Met Office's yellow warning continues in force.

The "Beast from the East" means bitter temperatures and freezing cold winds will batter the capital with up to 5cm of snow settling in places.

See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.

(Image: Ian Beetlestone)

