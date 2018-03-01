Video Loading

West London is braced for a fourth day of snowfall, likely to be its heaviest yet on Thursday (March 1).

Travel disruption, delays and school closures are expected as the Met Office's yellow warning continues in force.

The "Beast from the East" means bitter temperatures and freezing cold winds will batter the capital with up to 5cm of snow settling in places.

See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.

Trafalgar Square in snow storm on Wednesday (February 28)

Tiger tiger...

Mother and tiger cub, Melati and Achilles, make an awe-inspiring picture romping in the snow at their London Zoo enclosure.

Sumatran tigers Melati and Achilles (mother and cub) enjoy the snow in their Tiger Territory home at ZSL London Zoo
Tigers enjoying "Snow Day"
Mother and cub Melati and Achilles romp in the snow at their London Zoo enclosure
Stunning picture shows tiger in the snow at London Zoo

Tiger in the snow at London Zoo
A stunning picture from ZSL London Zoo shows endangered Sumatran tiger, Melati, in the snow on Thursday (March 1).

More than 100 west London schools are closed because of snow

Hanwell covered in snow

One resident shared a snap of snow coated Hanwell this morning.

Snow in Hanwell
Snow settled in Brent

An image shows snow settling in Chamberlayne Road Brent over night.

Snow settled in Chamberlayne Road, Brent over night
Snow in Perivale

There were 62 schools closed in Ealing on Thursday with snow covering much of the borough.

Snow in Perivale
Another school closed

Cardinal Newman Memorial School near Holland Park is also closed. A planned recruitment day has also been rescheduled.

A statement on its website reads:

The extreme weather conditions have placed extreme pressures on the transport network: it is simply too difficult for most pupils and staff to come in. As a consequence, the school will be closed on Thursday 1 March.

“A decision will be made about Friday 2 March in due course.

“The School Direct Recruitment Fair planned for this evening, Thursday 1 March, has been postponed and will now take place on Wednesday 14 March from 5.00 - 8.00 pm.”

Some Paddington platforms have reopened

Updated list of school closures

62 schools in Ealing and 40 in Brent are closed because of snow

Tube services still running from Paddington Station

Ealing council confirms 62 school closures

Ealing Council has confirmed 62 schools in the borough are closed because of snow today - we will be bringing you a list of the schools shortly.

Gritters working to keep Westminster safe in cold weather

Rubbish collection cancelled in Ealing for a second day running

Metropolitan Line delays

Network Rail tickets accepted on underground out of London Paddington

These are the schools we know are closed so far

We will be updating the list as we get more information.

Great Western Rail warns of London Paddington closure

Paddington Station CLOSED due to snow

So this is it - ‘Snow Day’ is upon us with heavy snowfall likely in west London on Thursday (March 1) we’ll be be bringing you all the latest updates.

Travel disruption and school closures are expected as sub-zero temperatures and bitter winds continue for a fourth day in the capital.