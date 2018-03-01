The video will start in 8 Cancel

As snowfall in London enters its fourth day and intensifies , some schools have announced their closure.

On Thursday (March 1), there is an amber weather warning in place from 2pm until 8am on Friday (March 2).

The Met Office has warned that the impact of the weather could lead to "deep snow" blocking roads.

The snowfall may also threaten our public transport network and forecasters also warned that power supplies and other utilities could be affected.

For an up-to-date list of all the school closures we are aware of in west London on Thursday (March 1), see our list below.

If you want to inform us of a school closure, or if any of the details below change, please email frederica.miller@trinitymirror.com and katy.clifton@trinitymirror.com .

Brent

Brent River College

Ashley College

Manor Special School

Phoenix Arch School

Anson Primary

Ark Franklin Primary Academy

Barham Primary School

Carlton Vale Infants School

Chalkhill Primary School

Chalkhill Primary School College Green Nursery School

Curzon Crescent Nursery School and Children’s Centre

Donnington Primary School

Elsley Primary School

Fawood Nursery School and Children’s Centre

Fryent Primary School

John Keble School

Kilburn Grange School

Kilburn Park Junior Foundation School

Kingsbury Green Primary School

Lyon Park Primary School

Malorees Infants and Juniors School

Mitchell Brook Primary School

Mora Primary School

Newfield Primary School

Oliver Goldmsith Primary School

Our Lady of Lourdes RC Primary School

Preston Park Primary School

Princess Frederica C of E VA Primary School

Salusbury Primary school

St Andrew and St Francis Primary School

St Marys CE Primary School

Sudbury Primary School

Uxendon Manor

Wembley Primary School

Alperton Community School for years 7-9

Capital City for years 7-9

Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College

Crest Academies closed for years 7,8,9,10 and 12

Newman Catholic College

Queens Park Community School for years 7-9

Ealing

Allenby Primary

Acton High

Belvue School

Berrymede Infant School

Berrymede Junior School

Blair Peach Primary School

Brentside High School

Castlebar School

Clifton Primary School

Coston Primary School

Coston Primary School

Derwentwater Primary School

Dormers Wells Infant School

Dormers Wells Junior School

Downe Manor Primary School

Drayton Manor High

Durdan's Park Primary School

East Acton Primary School

Edward Betham CE Primary School

Gifford Primary School

Greenford High School

Greenwood Primary School

Havelock Primary School

Hobbayne Primary School

Horsenden Primary School

John Chilton School

John Perryn Primary School

Khalsa School

Little Ealing Primary School

Mayfield Primary School

Mount Carmel Primary School

North Ealing Primary School

Oaklands Primary School

Oldfield Primary School

Petts Hill Primary School

Ravenor Primary School

Selborne Primary School

Southfield Primary School

Springhallow School

St Ann's School

St Anselm's RC Primary School

St John Fisher RC Primary Schools (J&I)

St Mark's Primary School

St Raphael's RC Primary School

St Vincent's RC Primary School

Stanhope Primary School

The Ellen Wilkinson High School

Three Bridges Primary School

Tudor Primary School

Viking Primary School

Villiers High School

West Acton Primary School

West Twyford Primary School

Willow Tree Primary School

Wolf Fields Primary School

Wood End Infant School

Ealing Primary Centre

Alec Reed Academy

Holy Family

South Acton Childrens Centre

St Mary's

Hammersmith and Fulham

Addison Primary

Old Oak Primary

St Augustine's RC Primary

St Mary's RC Primary

The Good Shepherd RC Primary

Wormholt Park Primary

Cambridge School

Sacred Heart High School

West London Free School

Harrow

Belmont Primary

Norbury Primary

Salvatorian (except Year 11 from 10 am)

Welldon Park Primary

Park High School

Hillingdon

Guru Nanak Sikh Academy

Hounslow

Alexandra Primary

Beavers Primary

Bedfont Primary

Belmont Primary

Cedars Primary

Fairholme Primary closing 12.15pm

Floreat school

Grove Park Primary

Lionel Primary

Heston Primary

The Rise

The Rosary

Hounslow Heath Infants and Nursery

Hounslow Town Primary

Norwood Green Infants and Juniors

Orchards Primary closing 3pm

Springwest Academy

Smallberry Green Primary

Sparrow Farm Juniors

Southville Infants and Junior

Rivers Academy

Williams Hogarth

Woodbridge Park

Worple Primary closing today at 2pm

Heston Primary School

Kensington and Chelsea

Latimer Alternative Provision (AP) Academy

Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School

If your school is not on the list, it may still be closed.

Local authorities in west London are urging parents to check with schools on Thursday morning.

