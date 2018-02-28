The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schools in parts of west London have had to close as a result of heavy snowfall across the capital overnight.

As the Beast from the East truly lived up to its name, the snow has made getting around the capital a little tougher on Wednesday (February 28).

As a result some schools have made the decision to close their doors to pupils today.

We will try to bring you the most up to date list of school closures on Wednesday, but you are advised to contact your local school if you have any doubts.

Brent

Newfield Primary

St Andrew and St Francis Primary

Capital City

Islamia Primary School

Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College

Queen’s Park Community School is closed for years 7-9

Ealing

Derwentwater Primary

Dormers Wells High

Greenford High

Khalsa Primary

North Ealing Primary

Springhallow School

St Gregory's Primary

Hillingdon

ACS International School, Hillingdon

Golbal Academy, Hayes

Hounslow

Chiswick School

Brentford School for Girls

Edison Primary School

Beavers Community School

Kensington and Chelsea

A council spokesman confirmed no schools have been closed due to snow.

Hammersmith and Fulham

A council spokesman confirmed no schools have been closed due to snow.

Last updated at 11.45 am

(Image: Naphtali Esprit)

To keep up to date with the latest on the weather and how it will affect your day including travel updates, follow our live blog .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .