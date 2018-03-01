The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 schools were closed because of snow in Ealing and Brent alone on Thursday (March 1).

Ealing Council confirmed 62 schools in the borough were unable to open their doors to students because of adverse weather conditions, many for the second day running.

In Brent snow closed a further 40 schools to pupils as "The Beast from the East" swept freezing temperatures and biting winds across west London.

In other parts of west London 25 schools were shut in Hounslow , seven in Hammersmith and Fulham and five in Harrow.

You can see a full list of school closures here .

(Image: JEFF HOLMES/JSHPIX.CO 07802 610085/)

A yellow warning for snow was in place for Thursday and parts of west London with up to 5cm of snow expected to settle in parts.

Sub-zero temperatures caused travel disruption in the capital and brought London Paddington rail services to a complete standstill.

For all the latest updates on weather warnings and snow disruption in the capital follow our live blog updates.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .