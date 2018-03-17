The snow has arrived in west London once again - after amber and yellow warnings were issued by the Met Office.
Weather warnings were issued ahead of the arrival of the "mini Beast from the East" for this weekend, Saturday (March 17) and Sunday (March 18).
We'll be bringing you the latest weather news in our live blog updates below.
Stay tuned for more about when and where snowfall is expected where you live, and how it will affect you.
Dozens of flights to and from Heathrow Airport cancelled
More than 70 flights to or from Heathrow Airport have been cancelled as a result of the snowy weather.
Many short haul flights are affected, as well as British Airways services to New York and Chicago.
A Heathrow spokesperson told Mirror Online:
“While this weekend’s weather may result in minor delays and some airlines consolidating flights, significant disruption at Heathrow is not currently expected.
“We are working closely with our on-site Met Office to monitor the further snowfall expected throughout the weekend. As always, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.”
Snow likely as Twickenham hosts Paddy's Day Six Nations game
Snow is expected to fall while Ireland take on England at Twickenham Stadium today.