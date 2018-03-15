The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Londoners should wrap up warm as snow and freezing temperatures threaten to bring an end to milder weather this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in the London throughout Saturday (March 17).

Snow and ice is expected to fall in the capital and across south east England from 12.05am on Saturday morning until 11.55pm that evening.

On Wednesday (March 14), the Met Office issued a yellow warning for Sunday (March 18).

A Met Office spokesman said: "A band of rain will turn more widely to snow early Saturday morning followed by scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day.

"These showers may become more prolonged, particularly during the evening. Any melting of lying snow will lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces on Saturday morning and night."

(Image: PA)

Motorists have been warned of delays on roads and travel disruption is expected across rail networks and at airports.

(Image: Met Office)

People have also been warned to take care, as slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .