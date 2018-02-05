Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has set warnings for snow across the land - but that doesn't mean you'll be seeing any.

Cold air either from northern Europe, or from Canada in days to come, will cover the UK this week, bringing low temperatures.

With the chilly lows, you can expect snow for much of the country as the next batch moves eastwards, bumping into the cold air and leading to some mostly light snowfalls on Tuesday morning (February 6).

The south east of England is the least likely place to get a flurry of snow, that's because the weather front weakens as it crosses the country, but parts of eastern England may see a short spell of snow on Tuesday night.

Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “We’re in for a cold week ahead with freezing conditions overnight and a little snow for many parts of the UK at some point.

"On Tuesday night we could see temperatures as low as -11°C. There are a number of national severe weather warnings in place and we would urge everyone to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

The cold weather is expected to remain for the foreseeable future.

However, although there will be some snow at times this week, it is worth bearing in mind that for most people amounts will be relatively small and for northern and central areas, will be mostly less than seen either side of Christmas.

