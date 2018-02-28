Snowfall continued to affect travel in and around London on Wednesday morning (February 28).

Sub-zero temperatures caused rush hour delays as snow settled and train tracks froze across the capital overnight.

An amber weather warning is in place for Wednesday with more heavy snow expected.

We'll be bring you all the latest travel updates and weather warnings as west London braces itself against the "Beast from the East."



See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.

