Snowfall continued to affect travel in and around London on Wednesday morning (February 28).
Sub-zero temperatures caused rush hour delays as snow settled and train tracks froze across the capital overnight.
An amber weather warning is in place for Wednesday with more heavy snow expected.
We'll be bring you all the latest travel updates and weather warnings as west London braces itself against the "Beast from the East."
See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.
Trafalgar Square white out
The National Gallery and Nelson’s Column were barely visible through the snow in Trafalgar Square today.
District Line services partially down
There are delays on the District Line as emergency works are being carried out at Wimbledon.
Rush hour travel advice
The Met Office has urged people to travel safely when journeying home from work today.
Met Office warning about freezing rain
Central line delays
There are currently severe delays between North Acton and Ealing Broadway
Gritters hard at work in Brent to keep roads open and pavements safe
You know its cold when this happens Pt 3
The Federation of Master Builders says it is too cold to lay bricks.
Director of external affairs Sarah McMonagle said:
“It’s not just the snow that’s playing havoc with construction projects – some firms are reporting that the freezing temperatures mean it’s too cold to lay bricks.”
You know its cold when this happens Pt 2
Has Hammersmith Bridge ever looked prettier?
You know its cold when this happens Pt 1
Overground mayhem
District Line disruption
Holi celebrations at Neasden Temple called off in cold weather
Tube travel chaos summery
It’s not much fun using the trains right now
- Bakerloo Line: Minor delays between Queens Park to Harrow & Wealdstone due to an earlier signal failure. There is a good service on the rest of the line
- Central Line: Severe delays between North Acton and Ealing Broadway / West Ruislip and between Leytonstone and Epping / Hainault, with minor delays on the rest of the line due to earlier faulty trains
- District Line: Minor delays Earls Court to Wimbledon, Richmond and Ealing Broadway due to an earlier signal failure at West Kensington
- Piccadilly Line: Severe delays due to emergency engineering work at King’s Cross earlier. Tickets are being accepted on local buses
Adding to all that are a combination of minor and severe delays on the London Overground
If you're thinking about getting Uber Eats this lunchtime you may want to check first
Uber Eats is not operating in Ealing this lunch time because of the snow.
Ealing users got an apology message from the app saying “due to weather we are temporarily closed.”
Man hospitalised in Ruislip after van overturns on ice
Stunning video shows snow settle over London
Holi celebrations cancelled
Neasden Temple announced Holi tomorrow’s (Thursday 28) Holi celebrations have been cancelled because of the snow:
Message written in the snow on Hounslow police car
Up to 15 cm of snow could settle in London
A yellow warning has been issued for snow in London today with potential for 10 to 15cm of snowfall, according to the Met Office.
The warning is in place until 11.55 pm this evening.
The Met Office warns strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard.
Brent school closures
The following schools are closed in Brent today due to snow:
Newfield Primary
St Andrew and St Francis
Primary Capital City
Islamia Primary School
Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College
Queen’s Park Community School is closed for years 7-9
Snow and ice traffic collision in Hillingdon
Emergency services are attended a collision in Hillingdon caused by snow and ice
Here's how to find out if your child's school is closed because of snow
Hammersmith and Fulham snow in pictures
West Londoners have been sharing pictures of the snow in their borough:
Chiswick House
Hammersmith Bridge
West London snowscape
A mum pushing a buggy through the snow in Ealing Broadway this morning
School closures
Several west London schools are closed today because of snow: