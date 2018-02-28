Video Loading

Snowfall continued to affect travel in and around London on Wednesday morning (February 28).

Sub-zero temperatures caused rush hour delays as snow settled and train tracks froze across the capital overnight.

An amber weather warning is in place for Wednesday with more heavy snow expected.

Read More

Snow news

We'll be bring you all the latest travel updates and weather warnings as west London braces itself against the "Beast from the East."

Snow in London

See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .

Trafalgar Square white out

The National Gallery and Nelson’s Column were barely visible through the snow in Trafalgar Square today.

Trafalgar Square in snow storm on Wednesday (February 28)
Trafalgar Square in snow storm on Wednesday (February 28) (Image: Ian Beetlestone)

District Line services partially down

There are delays on the District Line as emergency works are being carried out at Wimbledon.

Rush hour travel advice

The Met Office has urged people to travel safely when journeying home from work today.

If you’re getting home by car these tips could help you drive safely https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/news/surrey-news/everything-you-need-know-before-14336675

Met Office warning about freezing rain

Central line delays

There are currently severe delays between North Acton and Ealing Broadway

Gritters hard at work in Brent to keep roads open and pavements safe

Goolistan Cooper

You know its cold when this happens Pt 3

The Federation of Master Builders says it is too cold to lay bricks.

Director of external affairs Sarah McMonagle said:

“It’s not just the snow that’s playing havoc with construction projects – some firms are reporting that the freezing temperatures mean it’s too cold to lay bricks.”

Goolistan Cooper

You know its cold when this happens Pt 2

'Happy snow day!'Goolistan Cooper
Goolistan Cooper

Has Hammersmith Bridge ever looked prettier?

Goolistan Cooper

You know its cold when this happens Pt 1

Overground mayhem

District Line disruption

Holi celebrations at Neasden Temple called off in cold weather

A Holi, Festival of Colours, event at London’s largest Hindu temple has been called off tomorrow because of “adverse weather conditions” https://www.getwestlondon.co.uk/news/west-london-news/holi-celebrations-2018-neasden-temple-14348760

Tube travel chaos summery

It’s not much fun using the trains right now

  • Bakerloo Line: Minor delays between Queens Park to Harrow & Wealdstone due to an earlier signal failure. There is a good service on the rest of the line
  • Central Line: Severe delays between North Acton and Ealing Broadway / West Ruislip and between Leytonstone and Epping / Hainault, with minor delays on the rest of the line due to earlier faulty trains
  • District Line: Minor delays Earls Court to Wimbledon, Richmond and Ealing Broadway due to an earlier signal failure at West Kensington
  • Piccadilly Line: Severe delays due to emergency engineering work at King’s Cross earlier. Tickets are being accepted on local buses

Adding to all that are a combination of minor and severe delays on the London Overground

If you're thinking about getting Uber Eats this lunchtime you may want to check first

Uber Eats is not operating in Ealing this lunch time because of the snow.

Ealing users got an apology message from the app saying “due to weather we are temporarily closed.”

Uber Eats "shut down" in the snow
Uber Eats "shut down" in the snow (Image: Uber Eats)

Man hospitalised in Ruislip after van overturns on ice

https://www.getwestlondon.co.uk/news/west-london-news/ruislip-police-incident-man-hospitalised-14348246

Stunning video shows snow settle over London

Holi celebrations cancelled

Neasden Temple announced Holi tomorrow’s (Thursday 28) Holi celebrations have been cancelled because of the snow:

Message written in the snow on Hounslow police car

Up to 15 cm of snow could settle in London

A yellow warning has been issued for snow in London today with potential for 10 to 15cm of snowfall, according to the Met Office.

The warning is in place until 11.55 pm this evening.

There is a yellow weather warning for snow in London
There is a yellow weather warning for snow in London (Image: Met Office)

The Met Office warns strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard.

Brent school closures

The following schools are closed in Brent today due to snow:

Newfield Primary

St Andrew and St Francis

Primary Capital City

Islamia Primary School

Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College

Queen’s Park Community School is closed for years 7-9

Snow and ice traffic collision in Hillingdon

Emergency services are attended a collision in Hillingdon caused by snow and ice

Here's how to find out if your child's school is closed because of snow

https://www.getwestlondon.co.uk/news/west-london-news/snow-west-london-schools-closed-14347603

Hammersmith and Fulham snow in pictures

West Londoners have been sharing pictures of the snow in their borough:

Chiswick House

Hammersmith Bridge

West London snowscape

A mum pushing a buggy through the snow in Ealing Broadway this morning

Mum pushes buggy through the snow in Ealing
Mum pushes buggy through the snow in Ealing (Image: Naphtali Esprit)

School closures

Several west London schools are closed today because of snow:

Snow settled in Ealing Broadway over night

Snow covered bus shelter in Ealing Broadway
Snow covered bus shelter in Ealing Broadway (Image: Naphtali Esprit)

Ealing school closures

Rubbish collections cancelled in Ealing