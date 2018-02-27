Snow flurries hit central and west London on Tuesday afternoon (February 27) as the "Beast from the East" bared its teeth.

We'll be bringing you all the latest as snow sweeps across the capital.

Snow fell in Westminster, Oxford Circus and is expected to move west.

TfL and London authorities have taken steps to avert travel chaos with gritters and salt on standby.

See our live blog updates below for more about when and where snowfall is expected.

