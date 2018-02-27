Snow flurries hit central and west London on Tuesday afternoon (February 27) as the "Beast from the East" bared its teeth.
We'll be bringing you all the latest as snow sweeps across the capital.
Snow fell in Westminster, Oxford Circus and is expected to move west.
TfL and London authorities have taken steps to avert travel chaos with gritters and salt on standby.
Animals in the snow
It appears some of the animals at London Zoo are enjoying their time in the snow.
This the second day of snowfall at the zoo and here you can see a llama in the snowy weather.
Yesterday the zoo captured penguins out in the snow at Penguin Beach.
Your snow photos
Here are some of the snow photos sent in from getwestlondon readers.
The areas include Cranford, Uxbridge and Ldbroke Grove.
Thank you to all the contributors.
Golf in the snow
Dukes Meadows in Chiswick has posted a photo of golf in the snow.
Photos show blanket of snow over London
People have taken to Twitter to post some great photos of London covered in snow.
And this one is of Ealing
Amber weather warning issued
Read our latest story as an amber weather warning has been issued for London.
Forecasters warn with ‘deep snow’ set to hit the capital, the weather poses a risk to public transport and power supplies.
Heavy snow fall in Carnaby Street
This is the current situation in the capital as a snow blizzard hits Carnaby Street.
Snow coming down in London
Snow has started coming down in London
Tips on staying safe
Only call an ambulance in a genuine emergency.
Check on your neighbours
Some good advice from our firefighters.
Amber weather warning
The Met Office did issue an amber warning of snow for west London.
Snow showers or longer periods of snow were predicted from 2am on Tuesday (February 27) until 12pm the same day, accompanied by very low temperatures.
Transport cancellations
Ice and snow is affecting transport links.
Swimming in the snow
The flurries of snow didn’t deter this determined swimming group from their class.
A flippin' good time
This adorable Humboldt penguin in London Zoo has clearly been enjoying the snow today.
Thameslink contingency service
Thameslink have said they will be running a contingency service tomorrow as more snow is expected to hit the capital.
Details of the service are still being finalised and will be published on their website.
Chiltern Railways expects a normal service
Chiltern Railways are expecting a normal service despite the snow.
If anything does change, we’ll keep you updated.
Flight cancellations at Heathrow and Gatwick
If you’re planning on flying out from Heathrow or Gatwick please be sure to check before you leave home.
Delays and disruptions are expected until Friday.
Think of the animals
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has captured this gorgeous footage of a blue tit paying their bird feeder a visit.
The reminder is to make sure your bird feeder is stocked up, as its even more important the birds can get some food.
Latest weather forecast
The Met Office has released its latest weather forecast.
No surprises, it still very cold.
Hourly snow predictions
It is still VERY cold and we’re expecting the next set of snow showers at 5pm.
PHE: 'Thin layers of clothing'
Dr Tim Spicer is chairman of the Hammersmith & Fulham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). He advised:
As temperatures drop it’s really important to think about how best to protect from the ill-effects of the cold.”
“People are advised to wear lots of thin layers, have plenty of warm food and drinks and heat homes to at least 18°C.
“This is particularly important if anyone in the home is very young, 65 or over or has a long term health condition”.
PHE advice
It says:
Cold weather can be damaging to health and can cause an increased risk of pneumonia, hypothermia and falls.
“Where people do feel unwell they are advised to act quickly and not to wait before visiting their local pharmacy.”
'Look out for friends, family and neighbours'
Public Health England (PHE) is urging people to keep warm in this weather and look out for friends, family and neighbours.
Rail warning
TfL has announced rail services will stop at 11pm tonight.
Beast from the East AND Storm Emma
'Colder than the North Pole'
This advice from firefighters could save your life
London firefighters are warning people to stay clear of frozen ponds as the cold weather bites.
The London Fire Brigade is urging parents to discuss the dangers with children, and asking dog walkers to be extra vigilant.
You can read what they have have to say here.
You think it's cold here?
We’re all shivering here, but spare a thought for some parts of Germany.
The country is also feeling the full force of a cold snap, and in the Bavarian city of Augsberg, the mercury is expected to drop to MINUS 13°C tonight!
According to Accuweather, the current temperature stands at -10, but the windchill is making it feel like -13°C.
Brrrrrrrr.