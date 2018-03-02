The video will start in 8 Cancel

As freezing temperatures continue in the capital the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice on Friday (March 2).

The so-called "Beast from the East" and Storm Emma have brought bitter wind and snowfall to London for most of the week.

Sub-zero temperatures and snow have caused schools to close , disrupted flights and caused travel chaos around the country.

The Met Office's yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for 10.30am to 11.55pm on Friday.

Patchy freezing rain could affect London until early afternoon, leading to icy stretches which may be difficult to see.

(Image: The Met Office)

More persistent snow may move across southern England during the day and strong winds are expected to blow around existing snow cover.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The Met Office has warned delays and cancellations to public transport are possible.

