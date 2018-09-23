Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a summer of intense dry heat to thaw us out after the Beast from the East, we could be about to face an even colder winter than last year.

One meteorologist is boldly predicting that a four-month period of ice and snow could hit the UK as soon as November.

The chilly assault could be caused by "supercharged" low-pressure systems hitting the British Isles. The forecaster says El Nino, a band of warm ocean air, could be the trigger to cause a change in air behaviour that knocks Britain in to a cold cycle.

Combining that with a drop in solar activity could result in sub-zero temperatures, freezing winds and even heavy snowfalls throughout the season, which could make this winter one of the coldest in recent years.

(Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Met Office's forecasts only look ahead as far as 30 days, but models can be created that give us a look into what the weather might have in store over the coming months.

One weather forecaster says an intense cold snap could last all the way to February next year, making it similar to the big freeze of 2010, which saw the coldest December since records began in 1910.

James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather, told the Express the chilly weather could start to take effect from the second half of October.

Although, happily it may mean a white Christmas.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

But he warns there could be more misery in the New Year with snowfall expected in January and beyond.

He said: "All our long-range projections have been showing for quite some time that December is likely to be a colder than average month overall and we are expecting several widespread snowy periods.

“This year we are expecting potentially hazardous winter conditions from early on in the season.”

He explained the cooler temperatures could be caused by a period of low solar activity which may throw the jet stream of warm air, that gives us our mild climate, out of kilter and cause a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).

This is what caused the 2010 freeze and last years Beast from the East which blanketed parts of the country in snow.

Temperatures in February last year were 1.3C below average thanks to the freak weather system.

A spokesman for the UK Met Office said: “El Niño years are one factor that can increase the risk of colder winters in the UK.”

Bookmaker Ladbrokes is offering 10/1 on thermometers touching -15C () this winter with 12/1 on snow during the 12 days of Christmas; 4/1 on a White Christmas; 5/2 on snowfall during November and 7/2 on the coldest winter on record.