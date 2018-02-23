The video will start in 8 Cancel

Freezing temperatures are to continue in the capital throughout the weekend and stretch into next week, according to the Met Office.

Its seven day forecast until Thursday (March 1) predicts lows of -4°C, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing on some days.

A yellow warning for snow has also been issued for London, with “significant accumulations possible”.

The cold snap, which is direct contrast to the spring-like weather enjoyed the previous weekend, is being caused by the so-called 'Best from the East' .

This is dragging cold air across Britain, signalling the start of a prolonged wintry blast with winds from Siberia.

Add to that the ominous-sounding Sudden Stratospheric Warming , and it all means you'd be foolish to step outside without thermals and Long Johns.

So here's how the weather is going to pan out over the next week, according to the Met Office.

Friday (February 23)

After a frosty start, a dry day with sunny spells is expected. This sunshine could be prolonged at times, especially towards the south coast.

However it will remain cold, particularly in the easterly breeze. Maximum temperature 4°C.

Friday night

It will remain dry and cold overnight, with clear spells developing. These becoming increasingly prolonged, with another widespread sharp frost expected. Minimum temperature -3°C.

Saturday

Dry, largely sunny, but also very cold. With winds strengthening, especially along coastal areas, a significant wind chill is expected. This will lead to a raw feel to the day. Maximum temperature 4°C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Bitterly cold, with raw winds, and overnight frosts. Largely sunny on Sunday, before snow showers spread west overnight. These heavy at times Monday and Tuesday, with some significant accumulations possible.

Outlook for Wednesday and Thursday

Snow showers are possible on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach no higher than -1°C. The mercury will struggle to rise above freezing again the following day, with highs of 0°C.

