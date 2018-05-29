The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman who told police she was a "snapchat addict" is accused of orchestrating her on-off boyfriend's murder and posting a video of him dying in a pool of his own blood.

Khalid Safi was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and through his heart, outside a university halls of residence in Victoria Road, North Acton.

The 18-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan had been dating Fatima Khan, 20, for two years. She now stands trial at the Old Bailey accused of plotting with a rival for her affections, Raza Khan, to kill Mr Safi.

The jury were told the teenager was allegedly stabbed by Raza Khan on the evening of December 1, 2016.

Rather than calling for an ambulance, Fatima Khan allegedly filmed him as he laying dying in the street.

The Old Bailey heard she posted it on Snapchat with the caption: "This is what happens when you f*** with me".

Jurors were shown disturbing footage as well as CCTV images allegedly showing the fatal fight between Mr Safi and 19-year-old Raza Khan.

Prosecutor Kate Bex QC said that the two had fought over Fatima Khan a few years earlier and that Mr Safi had been hurt in that fight.

And in the run-up to the killing, Fatima Khan had been in daily contact with Raza Khan via Snapchat, jurors heard.

She had allegedly fallen out with Mr Safi after he gave her a watch as a present, at her home, just five days before he was stabbed to death.

Fatima Khan threw the watch out of an upstairs window because her family was not aware of her relationship with him, Ms Bex added.

The lawyer told jurors that Raza Khan was "a rival for her affections" and Fatima Khan was "essential to the success of the plan" to get rid Mr Safi.

Ms Bex said: "She told Raza Khan where to find Khalid Safi and she ensured Mr Safi was still there by the time Mr Khan travelled to the scene."

On the day of the killing, Mr Safi and Fatima Khan had gone to a Costa Coffee near to her work at Vigilant Security in North Acton.

The couple were hanging around benches outside the coffee shop, before Raza Khan arrived in a minicab.

A witness noted that it was obvious the couple were together but there was a "weird atmosphere" between them, jurors heard.

When Raza Khan arrived, he went straight up to them holding a large knife in his hand, jurors heard.

Ms Bex said: "Raza Khan spoke briefly to either the defendant or Khalid Safi and then turned to face him at which point the prosecution suggest the knife would have been in plain view.

"Mr Safi produced a screwdriver and they began to fight. The fight lasted 15 seconds at most and it is caught on CCTV.

"Mr Safi died at the scene having received a number of wounds to his chest, one penetrating his heart."

Raza Khan was injured in the fight but calmly left the scene and his whereabouts remains unknown, the court heard.

Fatima Khan, from Ilford, north London, later told police she was addicted to Snapchat. She denies murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.