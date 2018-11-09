Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Slough drug dealer will spend nine years behind bars after he was found with £500,000 worth of heroin in a plastic bag.

Jateendra Parekh was handed his sentence on Thursday (November 8) after a three day trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The 48-year-old will now swap his Long Readings Lane home for prison and 51kg of heroin are now off the streets.

His partner in crime, 29-year-old Sibela Ahmed from Langdale Close in Dagenham, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Parekh and Ahmed were stopped in a taxi in Meath Road in Ilford by officers, who found 5kg of heroin in a plastic bag in the rear passenger footwell.

This has an estimated street value of £500,000.

Officers later searched an address linked to Ahmed and found another 46kg of heroin. The street value was estimated to be £4.6 million.

Detective Constable Kevin Rowley, from the Met’s East Area Proactive Team, said: “This operation has seen a significant quantity of drugs removed from London’s streets and we are pleased Parekh will be joining Ahmed behind bars.

“I hope these lengthy sentences provide some level of reassurance to the public that we are doing all we can to clamp down on drug dealers and the criminality associated with them.”

Ahmed was jailed for eight years on Monday, October 8. Parekh was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.