Brent Council is cracking down on privately rented homes illegally leased to or occupied by large numbers of residents.

Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO's) are unlicensed and often unsafe or neglected properties rogue landlords lease to large numbers of tenants who are then forced to live in slum-like, unsafe condition.

As part of its rogue landlord clampdown Brent Council has produced a video to help residents spot and report suspected HMOs in their area.

These six signs will help you spot whether a privately rented property is an unlicensed and overcrowded, HMO.

Six ways to spot a House in Multiple Occupation

1.) Overgrown front garden

2.) Overflowing rubbish bins

3.) Neglected property in poor state of repair

4.) Lots of people coming and going from the property

5.) People smoking outside the property

6.) Dumped rubbish in the garden

From June 1, an extension of the selective licensing scheme in Brent will require all landlords with properties in Dudden Hill, Kensal Green, Kilburn, Mapesbury and Queen's Park electoral wards to be licensed in addition to the current legislation that requires all HMOs to be licenced.

A Brent Council spokesman said: "Brent Council is ramping up its enforcement activities before new government legislation on mandatory HMOs comes into effect from October 1 this year."

Under the new government regulations, any property privately rented out to five or more people who are not all related will need a mandatory HMO licence.

If you suspect a property is being illegally occupied by a large number of people you can report it anonymously to Brent Council .