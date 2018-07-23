The video will start in 8 Cancel

With temperatures continuing to hit the high 20s and a distinct lack of rain anywhere in site, water authorities have already issued a number of warnings about water shortages this summer.

So what can you do to help cut down on using the valuable H20?

Hounslow Council in partnership with Thames Water have issued six tips:

Turn the tap off while brushing your teeth Take a four-minute shower Reuse the paddling pool water to water the garden rather than pouring it Water your garden at night, when it has most benefit, with a watering can not a hose. Let your lawn go brown – it will recover Wash your car after the heatwave

Following these simple steps will reduce pressure on supplies as well as saving money on bills.

Andrew Tucker, water efficiency manager at Thames Water, said: "We’re doing all we can to keep enough water flowing through our network during this very hot spell, which often makes people worry.

"The good news is that the rain we had in winter and spring really helped to fill our reservoirs and recharge groundwater levels, so we don’t expect them to become so low that we have to impose temporary restrictions.

"But, to be absolutely sure, we all need to think about how we use water and how we could save it. Making just a few small changes to your routine, while also enjoying the sunshine, will make a big difference and help us keep up with demand and avoid the risk of water restrictions later."