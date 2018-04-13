The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dramatic police raids which uncovered a sub-machine gun, cash and large quantities of suspected drugs have led to six people being charged.

Nine people were originally arrested, including 14-year-old and 17-year-old boys, during raids at a number of addresses on Thursday morning(April 13).

Now six of them have been charged with drugs offences, plus one of these six with firearms and ammunition possession as well.

More than 200 Metropolitan Police officers raided eight addresses in Northolt, Greenford, Brentford, Fulham, Earl's Court and Anerley Hill in south-east London.

Andreae Williams, 28, of Long Elmes in Harrow, and Ajamu Preddie, 34, of Bollo Bridge Road in Ealing, were both charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, as well as 49-year-old Joanna Hill, of Nevern Place, Earl's Court.

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were also charged but have been released on bail.

Richard Matthews, 30, of Clovelly Road in Chiswick, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of prohibited ammunition, one count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

All the defendants were due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 13).

Police have released a 34-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman and 29-year-old man under investigation.

