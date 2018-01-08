The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three potentially deadly weapons and a large stash of drugs have been taken off Ealing's streets.

Police in the borough uncovered a sharp kitchen knife, screwdriver and three sizeable bags of what looks to be cannabis hidden in The Woodlands Park, in Acton, over the weekend.

In a separate incident, a "gang member" was arrested after being found in possession of a large knife.

Officers tweeted at 5.26pm on Sunday (January 7): "Drugs and weapons are found by #OpSparta hidden in Woodlands Park #stopknifecrime #drugsarebad."

Minutes later, at 5.28pm, Ealing MPS tweeted again showing a kitchen knife with a blade of at least six inches.

"A local gang nominal is arrested by #OpSparta in possession of this knife #stopknifecrime," they said.

Operation Sparta aims to seize dangerous weapons and engage with young people.

(Image: @ealingMPS)

Over the past two months - November and December 2017 - hundreds of firearms, knives and other dangerous weapons were taken off London's streets as part of Metropolitan Police's winter crack down.

In total, 278 knives, 61 "offensive weapons" and 20 firearms were seized.

To report suspicious activity, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

