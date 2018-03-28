Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six adorable puppies have been taken in by a Brent animal shelter and are looking for a new home.

The six-month-old saluki whippet cross puppies were brought into the Mayhew animal welfare charity after their previous owner was unable to cope with looking after them.

Now Rolo, Minstrel, Bounty, Skittles, Cadbury and Twirl – all of whom were handed over in good condition with no health concerns - are looking for new owners to take them home.

Mayhew's dog adoption officer Lisa Guiney said the charity was informed by the owner that the puppies were an accidental litter and that they “were no longer in the position to care for them”.

She added: “We get a number of unwanted litters that are brought to us due to owners not getting their pets neutered.

“Neutering not only helps reduce the number of unwanted pets ending up in rescue shelters, but it can also help improve your pet's health by heavily reducing their chances of developing certain cancers or diseases.

“We provide low-cost neutering at our Community Vet Clinic and we also offer free neutering for bull breed dogs that are associated with overbreeding.

“At Mayhew, we do not judge. We are here to assist and advise on the best course of action for the animal, no matter what the problem is.”

(Image: Mayhew)

All puppies were given a bath by Mayhew's kennels team and a health check by their vet team before they were vaccinated and neutered.

As soon as they receive the medical care they need, they will be ready for adoption.

(Image: Mayhew)

Ms Guiney added: “[The dogs] all have different personalities – some are more confident and playful than others, but they are all adorable and just looking for a safe new place that they can call home.

“We are looking for adopters who have plenty of time on their hands to continue with their training and socialisation, so they can all grow up to be well-behaved adult dogs.”

If you are interested in adopting any dogs in Mayhew’s care, please visit www.themayhew.org or call 020 8962 8000.

