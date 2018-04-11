Hundreds of people are expected in Hanworth on Wednesday (April 11) for the spectacular funeral of much-loved English Romany gypsy, Mary "Sissy" Smith .

A funeral procession with "massive floral tributes" was due to set off from Sissy's former South Road home at around 12pm.

Huge crowds are expected to follow the cortege to St Richard's Church in Forge Road, where a two-hour service will include songs and eulogies from friends and family members.

People will then gather at Hounslow Cemetery, in Hanworth Road, at around 2pm for the burial.

Following the burial a glass will be raised to Sissy, who died on March 28 at the age of 73, songs will be sung and lucky heather will be handed out at her graveside.

Sissy's son, former bare knuckle boxer Joe Smith, told getwestlondon : "I expect things will go on late."