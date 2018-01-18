Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar broke into the Westminster home of the stepson of billionaire businessman Sir Philip Green before stealing more than £2 million worth of jewellery while armed with a pair of wire cutters, a court has heard.

Robert Lewis, 41, of Paddington, allegedly broke into the St John's Wood home before telling his victim: "I just want your jewellery and cash."

He is alleged to have entered Brett Palos and his wife Magda's house and ordered Mrs Palos to hand over all her valuables while she was wearing only a towel, having just stepped out of the shower.

Harrow Crown Court heard Mrs Palos was at home with two of the couple's three young children when Mr Lewis allegedly struck at around 7.15am on December 10 2016.

He is alleged to have forced a window on the ground floor of the property, which sits at the end of a private, gated street in the Westminster borough.

The court heard that allegedly the defendant almost immediately ran into the couple's young daughter coming down the stairs, who led him to Mrs Palos's en-suite bathroom where she had just stepped out of the shower.

The burglar allegedly told her: "I'm not going to hurt you, I just want your jewellery and cash, I'm not going to hurt you, I just want everything."

When Mrs Palos said she didn't know what he was talking about, the prosecution said that he replied: "Don't mess with me, you know what I'm talking about. I don't want to find you haven't given me everything."

He allegedly repeatedly asked if her jewellery was real, the court heard.

Mr Lewis forced Mrs Palos to identify valuable items of jewellery from her drawers during the 10-minute ordeal, it is said, and loaded them in to her husband's briefcase.

When he left the property he told her not to move for at least 10 minutes.

In total £2,003,653 worth of jewellery and watches were taken.

The homeowner later picked Mr Lewis out of an identity parade, while a full-match profile of his DNA was found around the damaged window frame, jurors heard.

Mr Lewis denies one count of burglary, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of robbery, claiming mistaken identity.

Prosecutor Roger Smart said: "No one disputes that the offence happened and there's no issue as to whether there was at least a burglary and a robbery.

"This is, as we sometimes say, a 'who dunnit'.

"The prosecution say that Robert Lewis did it, Mr Lewis denies that."

Mr Palos is the son of Sir Philip's wife Lady Christina Green and her first husband, Robert Palos.

He is a property developer and also sits on the board of Sir Philip's Arcadia Group, which owns brands including Top Shop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.

The trial continues.

