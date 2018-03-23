The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 42-year-old Sikh man was allegedly assaulted by a man trying to pull off his red turban in Westminster on February 21.

A man reportedly approached him shouting "Muslim go back" before grabbing and attempting to remove his turban as he waited in a queue outside Portcullis House, near Big Ben.

The attacker was unsuccessful and quickly fled the scene.

Police attended reports of an assault shortly afterwards at around 5.22pm.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

Westminster Community Safety Unit (CSU) detectives have launched a CCTV appeal for witnesses following the suspected hate crime.

The want to identify and question the man in the image in connection with the attack.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 10inches tall of stocky build and short black hair with stubble.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone who has information concerning the man wanted for questioning is urged to call Westminster CSU on 0207 321 7662 or tweet @MetCC.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Metropolitan Police ask anyone who witnesses or suffers any hate of any type to immediately report it so that action can quickly be taken to catch those responsible.

Hate crime can be reported through 999 in an emergency, by dialling 101 in a non-emergency, directly at a police station, through the MOPAC Hate Crime app or through community reporting methods such as Tell MAMA, Galop, or the CST.

