Many tourists and Londoners love the many buskers singing, dancing and belting out music in city hot spots including Oxford Street, Leicester and Trafalgar Squares.

But some think their presence on the busy central West End streets needs to be better regulated.

Westminster City Council is the latest London authority to look at reforming its approach to the performers, and is in talks with the busking community and local businesses about whether it should introduce a street entertainment pilot scheme in the hotspots.

It is asking the public as well as local businesses whether it needs to have clearer - or stricter - rules in place.

The proposals range from 'light touch' controls to more prescriptive conditions, the creation of street performers associations, regular stakeholder forums, 'nudge techniques, increased enforcement, or use of community protection orders.

A report from licensing lead Councillor Ian Adams to Westminster's city management and public protection policy and scrutiny committee on Wednesday (21 November) said he wanted the council to take a "balanced approach" that worked for everyone.

The council has already held three workshops bringing together street performers, residents and businesses to discuss how to approach the issue.

That process highlighted that some of Westminster’s street entertainment performers required social support, so the council would be exploring how to add that help to its approach, Cllr Adams' report said.

The committee's last meeting heard that local businesses and residents had raised issues of aggressive, loud and obstructive street performers who are claimed at certain times to over-saturate the West End.

Committee members said they want to support good quality busking, but that something needed to be done about loud and aggressive performers.

In September the committee heard from experts including the Musicians Union, and a founder of Busk in London, who spoke of concerns around enforcement, and protecting buskers from over-regulation.

Heart of London Business Alliance and New West End Company's submission on behalf of its more than 1,000 businesses and property owner members, suggested there needed to be stricter controls in Bond and Regent Streets and Piccadilly Circus, too.

The group's survey found two-thirds of Leicester Square businesses thought buskers were having a negative effect on their trade, and nine in ten wanted controls on street entertainers in the area.

"Street performers have the potential to add to the vibrancy of the area and as such the best performers should be welcomed and celebrated whilst those who detract from the area should be deterred," their submission said.

It comes after the neighbouring Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council announced this October its plans to introduce stricter regulations in response to public complaints asking for limits in busy spots like outside Harrod's and South Kensington tube station near the national museums.

Public Space Protection Orders in the borough will kick in from early 2019. The orders allow a local authority to impose limits or even ban a behaviour deemed a public safety risk or nuisance in a specific area.