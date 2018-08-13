Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the UK's leading black models was murdered in a one-sided knife fight on the streets of Shepherd's Bush over a "trivial argument" to do with a girl.

Metropolitan Police have released CCTV footage of a fight in a side street, where knives are clearly visible, which resulted in Harry Uzoka being stabbed three times.

Harry, aged just 24, had already worked for major international brands including Mercedes and Levi and was becoming recognised as one of London's top models, but was killed in a feud over a girl.

George Koh, a fellow model who was less successful and his friend Merse Dikanda were convicted of Harry's murder on Monday (August 13) at the Old Bailey .

Koh's friend Jonathan Okigbo was convicted of manslaughter.

Footage released by Met Police shows the three men attacking Harry, who is dressed in a black jacket with white stripes, jeans and white trainers.

Harry was murdered near his Old Oak Road home after days of escalating tensions between Koh and Harry, who was known as "H" to his friends.

Koh had been jealous of Harry, who had recently landed a film role and counted top models like Jourdan Dunn amongst his friends.

Koh and Harry's relationship deteriorated after Koh bragged to Paris-based model Annecetta Lafon that he had sex with Harry's girlfriend, fellow model Ruby Campbell.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC said: "Koh claimed that he knew Uzoka well and then said that he had sex with Uzoka's girlfriend and that was the reason why they no longer talked."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Ms Lafon had stayed with Koh while visiting and London and been stunned to discover that he had an obsession with Harry, refusing to believe her when she said she'd never met him.

She met Harry some days later and told him about what Koh had said, which angered Harry.

He responded by showing her messages exchanged by the two on Instagram, in which he had already begged Koh to stop trying to copy him and talk to his friends.

Even at this point, Harry had been planning a trip to Amsterdam for his girlfiend's birthday and was said to be in a positive mood, despite hearing about the claims from Ms Lafon.

(Image: PA)

His model friend Chuck Achike told jurors: "He said [Koh] said 'He f***** my girl', which I thought was petty and young. He knew it wasn't true and I knew it wasn't true."

The two exchanged furious messages over the following few days, with Harry telling his friends that he had to see Koh in order to "fix him".

They even spoke once on the phone before returning to Instagram messaging, where Harry wrote: “Leave my name out of your mouth, it’s that’s simple, I’ve never spoken bad of you in any way, so this is wild.”

Koh responded by telling Harry to meet him for a fight and to bring his friends with him.

On January 11, Harry wrote: “Listen come Bush station this is the last thing I’m saying to you, you’re a lost soul.”



Koh replied: “I’m coming.”

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Koh arraged to meet his friend Dikanda, a 24-year-old Congolese national of no fixed abode, at Chapel Market in Islington before heading to the York Rise in Camden where Okigbo, a personal trainer, lived.

They ordered a cab to take them to Shepherd's Bush and arrived at around 3.40pm in Ollgar Close, near Harry's home. Call records indicated Koh rang Harry to let him know he was outside.

Harry saw the three men from his window and rang his flatmate who was out. His flatmate urged him not to do anything stupid and be careful but Adrian Harper, a friend of Harry's who was in the flat with Harry grabbed a dumbell and unscrewed the wirghts to use the bar as a weapon.

Harry did the same and headed out and confronted Koh and his friends, showing the dummbells they had brough with them.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"Are you mad?" replied Koh before showing him two knives he had on him, the court heard.

Okigbo reached in to the black bag Dikanda was holding and showed the black handle of item stating "I want to let this off at you", while Dikanda pulled out a machete.

Mr Harper immediately fled at the sight of these weapons and can be seen in a yellow puffer jacket running away from the scene in the CCTV footage. Okigbo chased after him to make sure he didn't return.

Mr Harper told jurors: "I was expecting a fist fight but I took the bell bar because I knew we were outnumbered.

"I had no idea and did not expect that knives would be used and I would not have gone out if I had thought knives would be used.

"I had my pole up my right sleeve. They turned. They were ready to fight. I took my pole out. I saw George had his hand to his side, a knife in each hand."

(Image: Met Police)

Harry tried to flee too but was chased by Koh and Dikanda, who were armed with knives and machetes. They pinned Harry against a car and the three men surrounding him started shouting at him.

Koh then stabbed Harry three times, with at least one wound puncturing his chest. Again Harry tried to escape but he ended up collapsed in the street, with his attackers walking in the opposite direction.

Mr Harper said: "I went left, Harry went right. I stopped and saw that Harry was cornered by the other two. It looked like they were talking. They were like right up in front of him, I think to make sure he could not go anywhere. But my attention was on the man chasing me."

When he saw his friend again Harry told him "I've been stabbed," and collapsed in the road.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

CCTV footage shows the three men hiding in the doorway of another building, and even wiping blood off a blade on to his jeans.

Okigbo also ditched the distinctive jacket he was wearing and they got in a cab in Askew Crescent before splitting up.

A member of the public found Harry's body collapsed in the street as he bled heavily, just before 4pm.

Police officers were the first on the scene and tried to provide first aid as they waited for paramedics. Despite their best efforts, Harry was pronounced dead at the scene at 5pm.

A post-mortem found the cause of death to be a stab wound to his heart, and also found stab wounds to his back and arms.

After the killing, Koh had tried to "lay low", cancelling his work bookings and trying to delete the app he used to hail a taxi, as well as cancelling his phone contract.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Police had already identified the three men in their investigation using CCTV and three dys after the murder, on January 14, Koh, who lived in Boradhurst Gardens, Camden, voluntarily presented at Colindale Police station.

He first told police that he had stabbed Harry in self-defense, saying some of Harry's friends paid him a visit at home the night before, threatening him. Police soon caught his lie as it emerged he had not even been at home that night.

Koh was charged on January 16 with Harry's murder.

Okigbo, who had been friends with Koh at school, was found on January 15 in West Drayton . When told he was being arrested on suspicion of murder he asked officers "Is it just suspicion?". He was also charged on January 16.

Dikanda was arrested in Camden on January 25, during which officers found a large knife covered in a sock in his waistband, similar to a weapon used in Harry's murder.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Both Dikanda and Okigbo gave no comment to police. Koh admitted he had selected Okigbo because he was big and could be intimidating, and Dikanda because he was "street" and scary.

Okigbo, also from Camden, told jurors: "I was only expecting a bunch of models arguing, a push or a shove, nothing more.

"I was only there to look scary. I thought they were a bunch of models and there was no harm in them meeting each other."

Neither Dikanda nor Okigbo knew Harry at all but agreed to help Koh meet him and fight him.

After the murder, Koh destroyed his knives and phones, Okigbo destroyed his clothes and an iPhone 6 and Dikanda destroyed his machete, clothes and two phones including a smartphone.

All three men have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey for sentencing on Friday, September 21.