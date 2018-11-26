The video will start in 8 Cancel

This shocking video shows how masked thieves effortlessly stole two brand new keyless cars in just 60 seconds - with the wave of a hand.

Mohammed Tuma, 57, was fast asleep when three people stole his two Mercedes cars - worth around £110,000 - from outside his home in Brent using the 'relay technique'.

CCTV shows two people near the property developer's cars while a third accomplice waved a relay amplifier near the house - scanning the key through the front door.

If the car key fob is close enough to the amplifier, then it picks up a signal and tricks the car into thinking the car key fob is next to the vehicle, and the doors unlock.

In just 62 seconds, they managed to unlock and steal both cars from outside the house in Brent at 2am, last week.

His son Ali, 27, a restaurant worker, said: "I got up at 7am and realised that the cars had gone so I thought that my parents were both out.

"Just to make sure I rang them and checked but they were both in bed to my amazement.

"It was at that point that alarm bells started to ring.

"So I told my parents and we checked our home CCTV which looks onto the drive and shockingly my worst fears came true - the cars had been stolen.

"The relay technique was most certainly used here.

(Image: Ali Tuma/SWNS.COM)

"My family is fuming. We have had the cars less than six months.

"I just can not believe it but when you see the footage they are more or less stolen in the space of a minute.

"The whole experience has been extremely shocking and upsetting.

"We really hope that we get our cars back."

(Image: Ali Tuma/SWNS.COM)

Relay theft occurs when thieves work together to break into cars which have keyless entry systems by using equipment to capture signals emitted by certain keys.

One thief stands by the car with a transmitter, while the other stands by the house with another, which picks up the signal from the key - often kept near the front door.

This is then relayed to the other transmitter next to the car, causing it to think the key is in close proximity and open.

Thieves can drive the vehicle away and later replace the locks.

(Image: Ali Tuma/SWNS.COM)

The devices can be purchased for as little as £80 each, according to experts.

The process is swift and silent and the Tumas were not disturbed while the thieves took Ali's £55,000 white Mercedes GLE SUV and £55,000 Mercedes GLE 350d.

The case is being dealt with by their insurers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 8.18am on Tuesday November 20 to reports of a vehicle theft outside of a property on Alington Crescent in Brent.

"It is believed that two cars were stolen at around 2am.

"Enquiries are ongoing; no arrests have been made."

(Image: Ali Tuma/SWNS.COM)

Figures released by the Metropolitan Police show car thefts increased by 13% from 27, 971 in 2017 to 31,738 in 2018.

Richard Billyeald, chief technical officer at car safety company Thatcham Research said people should be vigilant about car thefts.

He said: “Keyless entry systems on cars offer convenience to drivers, but can in some situations be exploited by criminals.

"Concerned drivers should contact their dealer for information and guidance, and follow our simple security steps."