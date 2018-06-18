Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are fears someone could be killed after a shocking video showed a dangerous street racing stunt being performed in an Asda car park.

The video shows a huge crowd in the underground car park in Hayes as drivers show off their souped-up cars.

Loud bangs can be heard exploding from the exhausts of the high-powered vehicles but it is the stunts performed by one driver which have caused huge concern.

The superstore on Millington Road, in Pinkwell, became the scene of an exhibition of driving on Saturday (June 16) that wouldn't be out of place in the Fast and Furious film series.

A driver revs up and performs dozens of high-speed screeching drifting donuts between the concrete pillars beneath the supermarket as onlookers with mobile phones try and stay out of the way of the car as it spins around.

It misses some of them by a matter of inches.

Rubber burns are left on the surface of the car park as thick smoke is thrown up with each loop of the circling car.

The stunt has sparked fears that someone will die if these street racing meet-ups are allowed to continue.

A councillor has called for more to be done to tackle the dangerous nuisance and have claimed that police did not attend to shut down the dangerous display of driving.

Footage obtained by Pinkwell councillor Jazz Dhillon shows crowds of people standing around watching and filming, as the car performs donuts around one of the car park's pillars.

The councillor claims numerous calls were made to the police asking them to attend but that no officers showed up.

Speaking about the footage, Councillor Dhillon said: “Something has to be done before there is a death.

“The local police do not have the capacity or resource to deal with such an incident.

“I met with the manager of Asda in Hayes, and I was assured that they want to cooperate and help tackle the antisocial behaviour.

"The problem is that they do not get the support they need when they report the incidents, and they are experiencing their own customers being offered drugs and intimidated whilst they are on their way to do their shopping.

"I still haven't yet heard from the police on why they couldn't attend but I will continue to push the issue until we get answers."

The Met Police have been approached for a comment on the incident.

