Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The son of a 98-year-old Enfield man fighting for his life after a violent burglary has told how he found him "semi-conscious" after he was attacked in his own home.

Peter Gouldstone was found suffering from a head injury and with bruises on his arms and face on Tuesday morning (November 6) and taken to an east London hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police, who were called to the property by the London Ambulance Service at just after 10am, found evidence of a disturbance and a number of items missing, including a Panasonic television.

His son Simon Gouldstone said: "My dad is housebound and requires regular assistance but he has lived at his address for more than 60 years.

(Image: Met Police)

"I was the first person that found him on Tuesday. He was in his bedroom on the floor and I noticed that he was agitated, semi-conscious and could not communicate. He had bruising on his arms and face.

"I would urge any members of the public that know any information about those responsible or who may be able to help the investigation to come forward to the police as soon as possible."

Peter spoke to a family member on the phone at 2pm the day before he was discovered and did not raise concerns, meaning police are confident the attack took place in the 20-hour window around Bonfire Night between then and when he was found.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: "This was a brutal and senseless attack on a vulnerable pensioner in his own home. The level of violence used was completely excessive.

"I would urge any members of the public that may have seen any persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, to come forward to my investigation team as a priority.

"I can reassure residents that patrols have been stepped up in the area and extensive efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the persons responsible."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Enfield CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.