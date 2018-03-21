Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than five per cent of the adult population in Kensington and Chelsea are signed up to a controversial website that helps men and women to cheat on their partners.

It is ranked as the second most adulterous borough in London , ahead of Brent (third) and Hammersmith and Fulham (fifth),according to the number of people who have joined a dating website for married people.

The place to go if you want to meet someone who isn't likely to do the dirty on you appears to be Ealing , as it is the capital's most faithful borough, with just 1.74% of its adult population signed up to the site.

The figures have been released by IllicitEncounters.com , a website which helps married men and women to have affairs.

Only Richmond upon Thames can lay claim to being more adulterous than Kensington and Chelsea in London.

The site’s spokesperson, Christian Grant, said: “West Londoners have proved that they’re not to be trusted.

West London's Adulterous Boroughs

“To occupy the second, third and fifth most adulterous boroughs in the entire capital is no small feat, and with roughly 50,000 adulterers roaming the streets of west London, there’s an adulterer around every corner.

“Most boroughs in west London, particularly those in the top five, are affluent with high-flyers in top jobs.

“They’re the sort of people that are used to getting what they want in their careers.

“Confident, if not arrogant, with ambition and drive, has fuelled them for much of their adult lives, and it’s clear to see that that mentality has had a significant influence on their mentality, too.

Rank Borough % of population Affairs 1 Richmond upon Thames 6.16 6,468 2 Kensington and Chelsea 5.67 8,520 3 Brent 5.65 17,934 4 Tower Hamlets 5.08 15,438 5 Hammersmith and Fulham 4.98 8,896 6 Croydon 4.71 18,206 7 Camden 4.27 10,351 8 Merton 4.14 8,617 9 Barking and Dagenham 3.39 6,598 10 Harrow 3.34 8,421

“If their marriage has hit the rocks, which it clearly seems to have done in large numbers, they’re going to do something about it, and that something is an affair.”

As well as borough by borough breakdowns, the site's Infidelity Index also lists individual towns.

It reveals 1,152 people are signed up to the site in Hammersmith, 743 in Uxbridge, 1,744 in Chelsea, 1,526 in Chiswick, 657 in Southall, 786 in Wembley, 684 in Pinner and1,911 in Paddington.

