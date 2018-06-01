There was a shooting, stabbing and an alleged murder in Brent all in less than 24 hours in a shocking night of "unusual" violence.
The incidents took place on Thursday night (May 31) and in the early hours of Friday morning (June 1).
Two young men are fighting for their lives in hospital following a shooting in Stonebridge and a stabbing in nearby Neasden on Thursday evening.
And a 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Neasden in a separate incident at around 2.30 on Friday morning.
Metropolitan Police has spoken out to reassure residents following shocking overnight violence.
Brent police Superintendent Tim Alexander, said: "Overnight we found ourselves in the unusual position of having to deal with three violent incidents in our borough of Brent.
"I understand the community’s concerns regarding last night’s events, but I would like to reassure the people who live and work in Brent that we remain a safe and vibrant borough that rarely sees incidents of such violence."
"It seems like we are slipping back to the violence of before"
Former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala, who worked with Brent Council on taskforces and investigations into violent crimes, has said he fears a return of “turf wars”.
Speaking to getwestlondon about violence in Brent overnight, he said:
It seems like we are slipping back to the violence of before.
There is a history of turf wars between Stonebridge and the St Raphael’s Estate in Neasden, where a stabbing occurred last night.
There has been some rivalry between young people in the areas to do with criminality and postcode wars.
I wrote five years ago that social media was going to have a huge impact on this kind of crime.
Youtube, Snapchat and Instagram are all being used. If there is what they call a ‘violation’ that will blow up and people feel like they have to respond.
With Summer coming that’s a huge concern. These things spike up and escalate. Police and partners need to be involved locally.
It is not yet known whether the shooting in Stonebridge and stabbing near Tokyngton Recreation Ground are linked.
"Extra officers on the streets of Brent over the coming days"
“One of the incidents was sadly the murder of a young woman in the prime of her life. However, I would like to confirm that we have a man in his 40s in custody and that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident. I can also confirm that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and that the crime happened inside a private residential property.
“Earlier in the evening, the borough also had a shooting and a stabbing within two hours of each other. Whilst this is of concern, I’d like to reiterate that my officers are working around the clock to identify, locate and apprehend those responsible.
“The community can expect to see extra officers on the streets of Brent over the coming days and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to feel free to approach them. Anyone who would rather speak to an officer in private can do so by calling Brent police via 101 or contact your local neighbourhood policing team.
“I would encourage anyone with information about any of these incidents to call police on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Police given extra powers to stop and search in wake of violence
A 28-year-old woman lost her life in a stabbing at a Neasden Lane address in the early hours of this morning.
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Rainborough Close last night.
A man was gunned down in Lawrence Avenue last night.
There have been three shocking incidents of violence in Brent in less than 24 hours.
- A 24-year-old man was shot in Lawrence Avenue, Stonebridge at around 8.30pm. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition on Friday (June 1). No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
- A second young man was stabbed in Rainborough Close near Tokyngton Recreation Ground 10.30pm - he is in a critical but stable condition in hospital on Friday. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
- A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Neasden Lane in the early hours of Friday morning at around 2.44am. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.