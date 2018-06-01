There was a shooting, stabbing and an alleged murder in Brent all in less than 24 hours in a shocking night of "unusual" violence.

The incidents took place on Thursday night (May 31) and in the early hours of Friday morning (June 1).

Two young men are fighting for their lives in hospital following a shooting in Stonebridge and a stabbing in nearby Neasden on Thursday evening.

And a 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Neasden in a separate incident at around 2.30 on Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police has spoken out to reassure residents following shocking overnight violence.

Brent police Superintendent Tim Alexander, said: "Overnight we found ourselves in the unusual position of having to deal with three violent incidents in our borough of Brent.

"I understand the community’s concerns regarding last night’s events, but I would like to reassure the people who live and work in Brent that we remain a safe and vibrant borough that rarely sees incidents of such violence."