Harrow's town centre was rocked by consecutive nights of violence in and around St Ann's Shopping Centre at the end of September.

The mass brawls between teenagers had followed reports of gunshots at the Grange Farm estate in South Harrow.

Both events triggered shocked reactions from politicians and residents alike , but is Harrow really dangerous?

Navin Shah, the London Assembly member for Brent and Harrow, told getwestlondon after the first night of violence, in which 50 to 60 schoolchildren and teenagers were captured on film brawling outside the Barclays bank in Station Road, that Harrow has a reputation for being a safe place to live.

(Image: @poynterlubz)

“Harrow has a proud record of safety but the recent surge of violent crime, knife and shooting incidents, is extremely worrying," he said, just hours before a second night of violence erupted at St Ann's Shopping Centre before spilling out into College Road.

Police in Harrow have been active in trying to curtail the violence, including carrying out knife patrols throughout the borough.

Below are some of the most frightening weapons discovered by police in the borough in September:

(Image: @HarrowMPS)

On September 20, the Harrow Gangs Unit discovered this knife while making an arrest.

(Image: @MPSHarrow)

On September 18, police in Wealdstone discovered this large, adapted samurai sword hidden inside the guttering behind the Lloyd's Bank in Peel Road.

They tweeted that they would "continue looking for weapons in the area", after which they discovered yet another knife, and chased away two suspects.

(Image: @MPSHarrow)

This time, police tweeted that the knife was off for forensic analysis. In the meantime, they used Harrow Council CCTV to monitor the area and discovered one of their suspects had returned.

Using a "pincer movement", they were able to arrest the suspect, along with two associates on suspicion of drug supply, assaulting police and breach of criminal behaviour orders.

(Image: @MPSRoxeth)

Police in Roxeth were responsible for uncovering this "vicious weapon" inside the Newton Fam Ecology Park, off Rayners Lane , on September 12.

(Image: @MPSHarrow)

This knife may be smaller than the others, but was found concealed inside the casing of a bin in Headstone Drive by the Roads and Transport Policing Command officers on September 5.

And three knives were found in the same area just before the start of the moth.

(Image: @MPSHarrow)

On August 30, this knife was also found hidden in guttering that ran along Peel Road in Wealdstone by the Safer Transport Team.

(Image: @MPSHarrow)

That same day, the same team were responsible for finding another two knives in the same area.

One of these knives was found in the bushes at the rear of Peel Road in Wealdstone, while another was discovered in a bin in Wealdstone.

Alll of these photos were shared on Twitter by official police force accounts in Harrow.