The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking images show a car flipped on its roof in Westminster on Thursday evening (January 17).

(Image: Lumiere Digital)

Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) responded to reports of "an overturned vehicle" in Shirland Road, Maida Vale at around 6pm.

(Image: Lumiere Digital)

According to the Met, the car's driver was rushed from the scene to a central London hospital by LAS.

(Image: Lumiere Digital)

Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Photos taken by residents and passers by at the scene show a white car flipped onto its roof in the middle of the road.

(Image: Richard Lambert)

TfL tweeted bus routes 6, 187, 414 were diverted from Shirland Road due to a "road traffic collision" at around 6.45pm.

(Image: Lumiere London)

Road closures remained in place in Shirland Road at 8pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .