A car was overturned in a crash in Kenton Road, Harrow on Friday morning (May 4).

Metropolitan Police , London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service were called to the crash shortly after 9am.

One of the drivers involved in the crash had to be cut out from their vehicle at the scene, LFB confirmed.

One woman was taken to hospital from the collision "as a precaution" and there were no reported injuries in the crash.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.08am to a three vehicle collision in Kenton Road. One vehicle was overturned at the scene. There were no life threatening injuries reported in the incident. A woman was taken to hospital from the scene as a precaution."

Harrow police tweeted a photo from the crash that shows a car flipped on its side.

LFB attended the crash at 9.08am and left the scene about half an hour later.

An LFB spokesman said: "We were called at 9.08am to a three-vehicle collision in Kenton Road, Harrow.

"One vehicle was overturned at the scene of the crash. One person was released from their vehicle by LFB officers."