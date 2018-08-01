The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shocking footage shows the moment an 18-year-old threw "acid" without warning over another teenager's face during a daylight attack in Kingston .

Donell Wilkins, of Robin Hood Way, was sentenced to six years in jail on Tuesday (July 31) after being found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance on another person.

The "acid" attack happened in Fife Road, Kingston, at around 6.40pm on July 21 last year, when Wilkins was with a group of teenagers who began fighting with two other males.

Without warning, 18-year-old Wilkins sprayed the corrosive substance at one of the males, before he walked away from the scene, police said.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The 17-year-old victim went to hospital, where he was treated for burns to his face and eye before being discharged. The exact type of substance thrown was not identified.

An investigation was launched by detectives in Kingston and one police officer recognised Wilkins from CCTV footage of the incident, which led to his arrest.

(Image: Met Police)

He was charged on October 7 last year and was found guilty of throwing upon another person a corrosive substance with intent to burn, maim, disfigure, disable or commit GBH on June 22.

Wilkins was sentenced to six years in jail at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday (July 31).