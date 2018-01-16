Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking footage shows the moment a Land Rover ploughs into a cyclist near Liverpool Street, leaving the victim in need of six months of physiotherapy.

Matthew Hoffbrand, of East Finchley, suffered injuries to his head and knees in January 2017 after being struck by the car.

After experiencing three serious collisions and countless near misses, 27-year-old Mr Hoffbrand – who commutes from his home to central London – has called for improvements to road safety in London.

He said: “It's very dangerous to cycle in London and I've had to learn to cycle in a very different manner – if I had kids I wouldn't want them to cycle in the capital.

“Cycle lanes are too few and far between, a lot more needs to be done to improve road safety.

“We need more protected cycle lanes in place because, when there is a safe place to cycle, it's brilliant.

“Drivers really do respect cycle paths and it just takes bikes off the road and out of the way of large vehicles like lorries - cyclists get in the way of lorries all the time.

“I just don't understand why lorries aren't banned during rush hour, I'm shocked that you're still allowed to drive a lorry when people are walking out of stations and people are cycling to and from work.”

Mr Hoffbrand, who cycles near Hyde Park during his commute, was also knocked off his bike by a moped driver near Old Street in November 2017.

While attempting to overtake Mr Hoffbrand, the moped driver hit his front wheel and left him with minor injuries to his arm, he said.

Mr Hoffbrand said he had been involved in successful legal action with both the Land Rover driver and the moped rider.

