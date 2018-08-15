The video will start in 8 Cancel

Footage has captured the moment a brawl erupts between a group of men at a District Line tube station.

The video taken by a passer-by at Plaistow tube station shows several male members of the public throwing punches and kicking each other in the early hours of the morning.

Other passengers are filmed witnessing the punch-up, some of which are seen peering out of the stationary tube and one man even braves getting close to take a selfie.

While some people have poked fun at the drunken-like fighting on social media, police officers attended the scene as the brawl continued to escalate.

(Image: @MxnnyAde)

One witness captured the scuffle which is believed to have began on the tube a few minutes earlier and continued onto the platform.

"London can be a mess sometimes," the passer-by captioned the video on Twitter, including the face palm emoji.

The footage has since been 'liked' by more than 500 people and re-tweeted almost 350 times.

The group are filmed spilling out of the tube onto the platform and three men are seen attempting to punch each other while circling a bollard

However at one point, two men dressed in grey are filmed chasing and punching one other person and temporarily holding him in a headlock.

Witnesses are heard laughing and shouting while others peer out of the stationary tube's doors.

(Image: @MxnnyAde)

One passer-by even braves getting close to take a selfie as the fight continues in the background.

Since the video was shared on social media, some users have poked fun at the punches thrown by the men.

"They must be drunk, it looks like they’re fighting air," one person commented.

Another said: "It looked like a really low-budget action movie with wanna-be actors playing a fighting scene - couldn't take it seriously!"

However as the brawl escalated police officers were called to the scene to calm down the situation.

"Officers attended and are making enquiries into the circumstances of this incident," a BTP spokesman told getwestlondon .

"It is believed that a fight broke between two groups of males at approximately 12.15am on board a District Line train - the fight then continued onto the platform.

It is not believed there were any serious injuries and no arrests have been made following the incident.

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward to help enquiries.

If you saw the incident please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 15 of 12 August.