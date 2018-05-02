The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking footage shows the moment a masked man brandishing a knife stormed behind the counter at a McDonald's in Hayes and stole a box of promotional Monopoly vouchers.

At around 2pm on Friday March 23, the armed man walked into the fast food store in Coldharbour Lane and pushed back the counter which separates customers and staff.

The man, who covered his face and was wearing a hood, can be seen on CCTV grabbing a box of promotional Monopoly cards and vouchers at knife-point.

After waving the blade at McDonald's staff, he made off from the store.

The Monopoly vouchers are normally given away with purchases. Collecting matching sets of vouchers allows McDonald's customers to claim prizes, which range from an extra value meal to £100,000 in cash.

Detective Constable Emma Brookes, investigating officer from Hillingdon, appealed for anyone with information about the brazen robbery to come forward.

She said: "We are appealing for anyone who may know who was involved in this robbery.

"Although he had his face covered, it is possible that someone may recognise his clothing, or may have heard someone talking about this robbery."

(Image: Met Police)

The suspect is described as a black man, dressed in a dark and grey two-tone hooded top, white gloves, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference 4188/23Mar or tweet @MetCC. To call anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.