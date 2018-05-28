The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are hunting for a man who violently headbutted a member of the public after he was accidentally clipped by an umbrella while walking on Tower Bridge.

City of London Police have released CCTV footage of the violent assault at 8am on April 30, which left the victim, a man in his 50s, with a nasty cut above his eye and “understandably shaken”.

The video shows the victim walking northbound on the west side of Tower Bridge, while another man walked in the opposite direction.

After the man appears to have been accidentally clipped by the victim's umbrella, he turned around to face the victim and angrily exchanged words with him.

He then went up to the victim, from south east London, before headbutting and pushing him. The victim was left with facial injuries after the assault.

The man, who was carrying a white bag, then quickly walks away in the other direction.

City of London Police said officers have taken a number of steps since the incident, including viewing CCTV, speaking to local staff and revisiting the area.

The force is now calling on the public to help identify the man seen in the CCTV footage.

If you witnessed this incident, or are able to identify the man pictured, please call the City of London Police on 0207 601 2222 or 101 quoting CAD 1475 of 30/4/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.