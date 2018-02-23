The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shocking footage shows a drunk man narrowly avoiding death after he decided to lie between railway tracks as a train passed over him at speed.

At around 7.40pm on October 28 last year, 44-year-old Derek Acton stumbled onto the platform in “an intoxicated manner”, before deciding to climb down and lay between the tracks.

Moments later, a fast-moving train passed over him. Acton, of Pinner Road, was miraculously unharmed and then climbed back onto the platform.

Police and paramedics quickly arrived at Harlow Mill station and checked Acton over for any injuries.

His actions cost Network Rail an estimated £11,700 in delay compensation.

After being charged with one count of railway obstruction, the Harlow resident was handed a 12-month community order, a 60-day alcohol abstinence requirement and a £570 fine.

Speaking after the sentencing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday (February 19), inspector Steve Webster from BTP said Acton is “lucky to be alive”.

He added: “In his intoxicated state, he climbed down onto the tracks and lay in the path of a fast-approaching train. His actions were baffling.

“I hope Acton sticks to his community order and the alcohol abstinence requirement. Hopefully, he will steer clear of the tracks and avoid being involved in another near miss.

“The railway is an extremely dangerous place to trespass. Every year my officers are called to tragic incidents where someone has died or seriously injured as a result of being hit by a train.

“Please remember to stay off the tracks and away from danger.”