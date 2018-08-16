Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been a shocking rise in the number of violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow in a six-month period.

Since the start of 2018 violent and sexual crime rates have risen by more than 100% in some parts of the borough with a terrifying 2,265 reported incidents in the first half of the year.

Metropolitan Police figures from January to June 2018 reveal a chilling spike in the number of sexual offences and violent attacks in several Hounslow neighbourhoods.

Police data from the first six months of 2018 shows violent crime is up in Ealing , Hillingdon , Harrow , Hounslow , Brent , Kensington and Chelsea , Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster.

But Hounslow is the west London borough where reported violent crimes which include harassment, common assault, assault with injury, wounding/GBH, violence with an offensive weapon and murder have risen the most - they are up a shocking 9.3% on the previous year.

Now, thanks to Hounslow police data, we can reveal which parts of the borough have experienced the biggest increase in reported violent and sexual crimes from January to June 2018.

These are the 10 most dangerous parts of Hounslow

1. Hounslow Town Centre

In the first half of 2018 there were 299 violent and sexual crimes reported to have taken place in Hounslow Town Centre. Crimes of this nature rose by a shocking 33% from January to June with a terrifying 64 crimes reported in June alone compared to 48 in January.

A sexual offence is defined by law as any sexual contact without the consent of one of the parties involved, this includes rape.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow Town Centre from January to June 2018:

June 64

May 47

April 43

March 40

February 57

January 48

2. Feltham West

Feltham West is the second most dangerous part of Hounslow according to police figures which show there were an alarming 267 violent and sexual crimes reported there from January to June 2018.

While the neighbourhood had the second highest number of offences the figure had gone down from slightly from 48 reported in January to 45 in June.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Feltham West from January to June 2018:

June 45

May 46

April 45

March 50

February 33

January 48

3.) Syon

There were a terrifying 58 violent and sexual crimes reported in June alone, with a chilling 248 total crimes of this nature reported in the neighbourhood in a 6-month period.

Reported violent and sexual crimes rose from 48 in January to 58 in June - a 21% increase.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Syon from January to June 2018:

June 58

May 42

April 30

March 38

February 32

January 48

4.) Brentford

While violent and sexual crime rates in Brentford decreased over the last six months from 53 reported in January to 45 in June there were still an alarming number of offences reported in the borough. 245 violent and sexual crimes were reported in Brentford from June to January 2018 - with a shocking 53 reported in January alone.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Brentford from January to June 2018:

June 45

May 48

April 34

March 38

February 27

January 53

5.) Hounslow West

243 violent and sexual offences were reported in Hounslow West in the first half of 2018. The number of crimes reported peaked in January with 44. This figure had decreased slightly to 40 reported in June but it was still among the Hounslow neighbourhoods with the highest levels of crime.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow West from January to June 2018:

June 40

May 39

April 28

March 25

February 27

January 44

6.) Hounslow Heath

There were 232 violent and sex crimes reported in Hounslow Heath from January to June 2018. The worst month for these type of offences was April when a shocking 47 incidents were reported. The reported crime rate dropped slightly in June to 39 violent and sexual offences.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow Heath from January to June 2018:

June 39

May 36

April 47

March 43

February 35

January 32

7.) Cranford

While Cranford had slightly fewer violent and sexual crimes than other parts of the borough there has been a shocking spike in offences since the start of the year. A total 219 violent and sexual crimes were reported in Cranford from January to June 2018, a chilling 57 of which took place in June alone. There was a 67% increase in violent and sexual crimes reported in Cranford from January when there were 34 to the 57 reported in June.

June 57

May 26

April 35

March 36

February 31

January 34

8.) Hounslow Central

Hounslow Central has the highest increase in reported violent and sexual crimes than any other part of the borough. The number of crimes reported in the area rose by a terrifying 105% from January to June 2018. There were a total 180 crimes reported in the six-month period, 18 of which were in January and an alarming 37 were in June.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow Central from January to June 2018:

June 37

May 45

April 27

March 36

February 17

January 18

9.) Hanworth

There were 170 violent and sexual offences reported in Hanworth in the first 6 months of 2018. The worst month for these crimes was June when a shocking 38 were reported. The violent and sexual crime rate had risen 46% in half a year from 26 crimes reported in January to 38 in June.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hanworth from January to June 2018:

June 38

May 31

April 28

March 25

February 22

January 26

10.) Heston East

Heston East had fewer reported crimes than other parts of Hounslow violent and sexual crime rates in the borough decreased slightly in the first half of the year. There were a total 162 offences reported from January to June 2018. In January there were 24 reported incidents and in June there were 22 - a 22% decrease.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Heston East from January to June 2018:

June 22

May 31

April 24

March 29

February 32

January 24