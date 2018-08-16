There has been a shocking rise in the number of violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow in a six-month period.
Since the start of 2018 violent and sexual crime rates have risen by more than 100% in some parts of the borough with a terrifying 2,265 reported incidents in the first half of the year.
Metropolitan Police figures from January to June 2018 reveal a chilling spike in the number of sexual offences and violent attacks in several Hounslow neighbourhoods.
Police data from the first six months of 2018 shows violent crime is up in Ealing , Hillingdon , Harrow , Hounslow , Brent , Kensington and Chelsea , Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster.
But Hounslow is the west London borough where reported violent crimes which include harassment, common assault, assault with injury, wounding/GBH, violence with an offensive weapon and murder have risen the most - they are up a shocking 9.3% on the previous year.
Now, thanks to Hounslow police data, we can reveal which parts of the borough have experienced the biggest increase in reported violent and sexual crimes from January to June 2018.
These are the 10 most dangerous parts of Hounslow
1. Hounslow Town Centre
In the first half of 2018 there were 299 violent and sexual crimes reported to have taken place in Hounslow Town Centre. Crimes of this nature rose by a shocking 33% from January to June with a terrifying 64 crimes reported in June alone compared to 48 in January.
A sexual offence is defined by law as any sexual contact without the consent of one of the parties involved, this includes rape.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow Town Centre from January to June 2018:
June 64
May 47
April 43
March 40
February 57
January 48
2. Feltham West
Feltham West is the second most dangerous part of Hounslow according to police figures which show there were an alarming 267 violent and sexual crimes reported there from January to June 2018.
While the neighbourhood had the second highest number of offences the figure had gone down from slightly from 48 reported in January to 45 in June.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Feltham West from January to June 2018:
June 45
May 46
April 45
March 50
February 33
January 48
3.) Syon
There were a terrifying 58 violent and sexual crimes reported in June alone, with a chilling 248 total crimes of this nature reported in the neighbourhood in a 6-month period.
Reported violent and sexual crimes rose from 48 in January to 58 in June - a 21% increase.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Syon from January to June 2018:
June 58
May 42
April 30
March 38
February 32
January 48
4.) Brentford
While violent and sexual crime rates in Brentford decreased over the last six months from 53 reported in January to 45 in June there were still an alarming number of offences reported in the borough. 245 violent and sexual crimes were reported in Brentford from June to January 2018 - with a shocking 53 reported in January alone.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Brentford from January to June 2018:
June 45
May 48
April 34
March 38
February 27
January 53
5.) Hounslow West
243 violent and sexual offences were reported in Hounslow West in the first half of 2018. The number of crimes reported peaked in January with 44. This figure had decreased slightly to 40 reported in June but it was still among the Hounslow neighbourhoods with the highest levels of crime.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow West from January to June 2018:
June 40
May 39
April 28
March 25
February 27
January 44
6.) Hounslow Heath
There were 232 violent and sex crimes reported in Hounslow Heath from January to June 2018. The worst month for these type of offences was April when a shocking 47 incidents were reported. The reported crime rate dropped slightly in June to 39 violent and sexual offences.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow Heath from January to June 2018:
June 39
May 36
April 47
March 43
February 35
January 32
7.) Cranford
While Cranford had slightly fewer violent and sexual crimes than other parts of the borough there has been a shocking spike in offences since the start of the year. A total 219 violent and sexual crimes were reported in Cranford from January to June 2018, a chilling 57 of which took place in June alone. There was a 67% increase in violent and sexual crimes reported in Cranford from January when there were 34 to the 57 reported in June.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Cranford from January to June 2018:
June 57
May 26
April 35
March 36
February 31
January 34
8.) Hounslow Central
Hounslow Central has the highest increase in reported violent and sexual crimes than any other part of the borough. The number of crimes reported in the area rose by a terrifying 105% from January to June 2018. There were a total 180 crimes reported in the six-month period, 18 of which were in January and an alarming 37 were in June.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hounslow Central from January to June 2018:
June 37
May 45
April 27
March 36
February 17
January 18
9.) Hanworth
There were 170 violent and sexual offences reported in Hanworth in the first 6 months of 2018. The worst month for these crimes was June when a shocking 38 were reported. The violent and sexual crime rate had risen 46% in half a year from 26 crimes reported in January to 38 in June.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hanworth from January to June 2018:
June 38
May 31
April 28
March 25
February 22
January 26
10.) Heston East
Heston East had fewer reported crimes than other parts of Hounslow violent and sexual crime rates in the borough decreased slightly in the first half of the year. There were a total 162 offences reported from January to June 2018. In January there were 24 reported incidents and in June there were 22 - a 22% decrease.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Heston East from January to June 2018:
June 22
May 31
April 24
March 29
February 32
January 24