Shocking video footage shows a man shoving two complete strangers, including a 91-year-old man, off London Underground platforms onto the tracks.

Paul Crossley was convicted today (Friday October 5) of two counts of attempted murder after he pushed the men off Central line train platforms in April.

Both of Crossley's victims were "extremely lucky" said the senior investigating officer in the case after the verdict, adding that "we could have easily been dealing with a double murder investigation".

The elderly man Crossley pushed, 91-year-old rail industry titan and former Eurotunnel Chairman Sir Robert Malpas, fell into the gap underneath the tracks and had to be rescued by a member of the public.

Sir Robert was left with a fractured pelvis and blood pouring from a large wound in his head after Crossley's double-handed shove knocked him clean off the platform he had been walking along at Marble Arch.

However, Crossley had already tried to push someone off the platform and directly in to the path of an oncoming train earlier that day.

CCTV video footage of the "dangerous attack" released today, shows both his both his "shocking" attacks.

The court heard Crossley got off a Central line train at Tottenham Court Road just after 3pm on April 27, and followed Mr French, 23, before sitting directly behind him as he stood close to the platform edge.

Crossley can be seen in the footage wearing dark clothing and a white baseball cap, sitting on a bench at the station when suddenly, as the train begins to approach, he stands up and shoves Mr French, who struggles to keep his balance.

He can be seen turning around and confronting Crossley, along with others on the platform, when Crossley tries to shove him again, just as the train whizzes past the scrum on the platform.

Prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC told jurors that Crossley then ran away and caught a train to Marble Arch, pulling the hood of his jacket over his white hat in a bid to "disguise himself".

The court then heard how Crossley exited at Marble Arch, before attacking Sir Robert Malpas, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998.

"He (Crossley) approached Sir Robert Malpas at speed and pushed him with two hands, sending him sprawling across the platform and down on to the track, landing in the pit below the electrified track," said Mr Aina.

"Members of the public saw a large amount of blood escaping from a large wound to the top of Sir Robert's head, while he was lying in this position."

The CCTV footage shows Sir Robert's hip smash against the edge of the platform as he careered down towards the tracks, eventually landing underneath, barely able to move. The 91-year-old would be later be found to have suffered multiple pelvic fractures.

Riyad El Hussani, who had been standing at the platform, leapt into action trying to rescue Sir Robert, with the next train indicator showing just one minute until the next train would pass over the tracks.

"Mr El Hussani bravely left where he was stood and ran down the platform and then jumped down on to the tracks," said the prosecutor.

"As he landed he threw his hand forward to stop himself falling and he briefly touched the electrified track, causing a burn to his right hand."

Members of the public helped bring Sir Robert on to the platform, while others had been able to catch Crossley.

Crossley, from east London, told members of the public who detained him: "It's not right, I know it's wrong," the court heard.

The 46-year-old was arrested by British Transport Police , where he told officers: "I didn't get much sleep last night".

Crossley denied both charges of attempted murder, although at a five-day trial with no witnesses called, he was convicted by the jury at the Old Bailey of having pushed both Mr French and Sir Robert on to tracks.

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Darren Gough, said: "This was a particularly shocking incident and the victims in this case were extremely lucky.

"We could have easily been dealing with a double murder investigation had it not been for the brave actions of the public who stepped in and restrained Mr Crossley, and assisted the victims.



‘I would like to remind the public that this type of incident is very rare and millions of journeys are made across the Underground without incident.



“We thankfully police a CCTV rich environment and this evidence has proved invaluable in bringing Crossley to justice. I am pleased that the jury saw fit to find him guilty of two counts of attempted murder.

Siwan Hayward, Director of Compliance, Policing and On-Street Services at Transport for London, said: “We welcome Crossley’s conviction for this truly shocking and dangerous attack.

"The safety of our customers is paramount and we have worked with the police to bring the perpetrator to justice.

"Such incidents are thankfully extremely rare and we always support the strongest possible action against anyone who endangers our customers."