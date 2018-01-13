The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the shocking moment a Britain First supporter drove his van at the Muslim owner of Harrow curry house.

Police have said it was "through pure good fortune" no one was hurt when Marek Zakrocki, 48, of Alexandra Avenue, drove a van into the front of Spicy Night in Alexandra Parade.

Polish window fitter Zakrocki drank two bottles of wine before the incident on June 23, 2017, and attacked his wife before heading out in his van.

He had also told police officers he was going to "kill a Muslim" before the incident.

Images issued by the Metropolitan Police show the damage to the front of the restaurant.

Meanwhile, additional footage from the force captures an altercation between Zakrocki and another person in St Ann's Road the same night.

At around 8.25pm on the night of the attack, Zakrocki was seen by a group of people in St Ann's Road driving around the pedestrian zone shouting about "white power".

He then parked up, went into the shopping area and shoved someone over.

Zakrocki then went back to St Ann's Road, where he was challenged by a security guard before driving off.

Police were called to reports of a man (Zakrocki) causing a disturbance and shouting racist abuse in the St Ann's Shopping Centre.

Officers attended the shopping centre, but the victim pushed over by Zakrocki had left prior to their arrival.

Then, at around 8.40pm, police were called after a van was driving into the front of an Indian restaurant in Alexandra Parade. No one was injured.

The van was driven away from the scene but was stopped by armed officers at 8.49pm in Northolt Road, Harrow.

The driver of the van, Zakrocki, was found to be in possession of a kitchen knife and a baton-torch and, the court heard, had deliberately driven the van at the restaurant owner.

Zakrocki was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was breathalysed and blew 99mg per 100ml of breath - the drink-drive limit is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

Zakrocki admitted a string of charges on the first day of his trial at the Old Bailey last month, including dangerous driving and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to 33 weeks in prison during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday (January 12).

