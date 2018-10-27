Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Foragers on Stanmore Common were shocked to spot signs and posts vandalised with swastikas in what one described as "an insult to everyone who fought Nazism".

Posting to the #Fixit Harrow Network on Facebook, Lib Dem council candidate Paolo Arrigo claims he came upon them on Friday (October 26) while picking mushrooms with his Italian friends, who were "very upset" by the graffiti.

A Harrow council spokeswoman confirmed the graffiti has now been removed, on the same day as it was reported.

Mr Arrigo said: "In an area which has a sizeable population of Jews, Polish people, other Eastern Europeans, Italians and, of course, Brits who all fought against Nazism, I was shocked to see this.

"The peace and quiet of Stanmore woods was the last place I thought I would see such a thing. I have called it out and I will fight it.

"There has been a rise in hate crimes since the advisory Brexit referendum, something that is confirmed by the Met."

He added that the cause of anti-fascism was particularly close to his heart as his Italian family were 'partigiani', meaning a part of the Italian resistance movement against the Nazi occupation.

A Harrow council spokeswoman added: "Racism has no place in Harrow. When we receive reports of racist graffiti we prioritise them to ensure they are removed as soon as possible.

"If you see racist graffiti in your neighbourhood, please report these via our app or website."