Neasden's leading private Hindu school, Swaminarayan School, announced its shock closure to the despair of parents, teachers and local councillors on Monday evening (June 25).

The 25-year-old faith school says "increasing regulatory requirements difficulties in recruitment and retention of teachers and ready availability of free state-funded Hindu schools" all contributed to its decision to close its doors "with a heavy heart" by July 2020.

The school will be shut down in two phases with parents and students being given a year's notice to organise alternative education.

While students taking their GCSEs and A levels will be able to continue at the school until after completing their exams in July 2020, the prep school and senior will close to all other students in July 2019.

Brent Councillor and Community and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee Chair, Ketan Sheth, described the move as "utterly shocking" and "a smack in the face."

Speaking to getwestlondon he said: "I’m hugely disappointed by this utterly shocking news - disappointed that the trustees are taking this utterly rash decision without any consultation with the pupils, parents or the community. This shocking and sudden decision will undoubtedly have a huge adverse implication on the pupils, parents, staff and the community of Brent and beyond."

He added: "The pupils’s future will be put at risk and is a smack in the face of the founder of the school, HH The Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and his powerful vision.

"I urge the trustees to work with me and others to review their decision urgently to ensure the pupils’ education is not compromised. And, if this wasn’t enough, the trustees have also decided to cancel the much loved school’s annual summer fair scheduled for later this month - again without any prior notice!

"The fair is much loved - not just by pupils and parents - but by the residents of NW London. Children have been preparing for the fair for weeks and this will bring huge disappointment to them - what a way to treat the school’s pupils and the visitors of NW London!"

In a statement on its website the school said its trustees of the Akshar Educational Trust (AET) had made the decision to close with "a heavy heart."

AET Chair, Jitu Patel, wrote: "It is indeed very sad, particularly for our pupils, staff and parents. We explored several options before arriving at this difficult decision. We have given all parents one year’s notice to find an alternative school as well as a commitment to our staff that their employment is secure for the academic year 2018/19."

Head of the Senior School, Nilesh Manani, added: "The children and staff are some of the very best I have had the privilege of supporting and we will strive to ensure that our education standards are maintained until the very end."

And Head of the Prep School, Umesh Raja, said: "It is very sad, but the most important thing now is for everyone to work together over the next two years, especially for the pupils remaining at our school."

The Avanti Trust, which runs state-funded Hindu faith schools has been granted permission and funding from the Department for Education to open an all-through Hindu school in Brent, and is currently looking for a suitable site.

If the Trust is successful in opening its school by September 2019, Swaminarayan School, parents will be able to apply for places available at the school although there's no guarantee their children will be granted admission.