Commuters arriving at Baker Street station on Monday morning (April 23) may have spotted the friendly faces of Sherlock Gnomes and Gnomeo and Juliet on their way to work.

The trio was wandering round during rush hour ahead of the UK release of Sherlock Gnomes, the sequel to the popular animated film Gnomeo and Juliet, on Friday May 11.

After checking out directions on a Tube map, Sherlock Gnomes boarded a train with Gnomeo and Juliet, voiced by stars James McEvoy and Emily Blunt in the film.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Transport for London accounts said: "Have you spotted #SherlockGnomes at Baker Street today? Share your selfies with us!"

(Image: TfL)

Also posting on social media, one confused commuter added: "Ah London no idea what's going on at Baker Street underground but it looks fun."

Another hopeful commuter asked Transport for London if the gnomes were signal engineers, as a number of lines were affected by severe delays due to an early morning signal failure.

Did you get a snap of the gnomes this morning? You can send your pictures to katy.clifton@trinitymirror.com.