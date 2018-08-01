Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager from west London has been jailed for killing an innocent woman who was doused in "industrial strength" acid when she was caught up in a fight nearby.

Xeneral Webster, 19, of Westway, in Shepherd's Bush , pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Reading Crown Court and was jailed for 17 years on Tuesday (July 31).

On June 3 last year, 47-year-old Joanne Rand was sitting on a bench in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, when a fight broke out at around 4.48pm.

During the fight, Mrs Rand was struck by a bottle which contained industrial strength corrosive sulphuric acid, which splashed over parts of her body and caused fatal injuries.

The court heard that Webster had travelled from London to meet an associate in High Wycombe and while he was there he tried to steal a bike from a man he knew.

When the man resisted the theft, Webster pulled out the bottle of industrial strength acid, removing the lid before threatening him with it.

The bottle was knocked out of Webster's hand by the man and was then kicked in Mrs Rand's direction during the struggle, Reading Crown Court heard.

Mrs Rand suffered serious burns to her face, arms, upper body and lower legs after being doused with the acid. She was rushed to hospital but died of sepsis on June 14 last year.

Webster fled the scene but was later arrested and charged.

Speaking after the sentencing, Adrian Foster from the Criminal Prosecution Service said: “Joanne Rand was not the intended victim of the attack but the prosecution was brought on the basis that by producing an open bottle of acid and raising it to the face of another man, Webster intended to cause that individual really serious harm.

“Had Webster not planned to seriously hurt the intended victim, Joanne would still be alive today and he is responsible for her death.

“The consequences of Webster’s actions serve as a tragic example. I hope his conviction and subsequent sentence will serve as a reminder that the full extent of the law will be used robustly against those who use acid as a weapon intending to maim, disfigure or cause the death of a victim.

“Nothing will bring Joanne back to her family and friends, but we hope today’s sentence brings them, at least, a small sense that justice has been done.”

In April, Webster pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mrs Rand at Reading Crown Court part-way through his murder trial as well as possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

He also admitted possessing an offensive weapon - a bottle containing an ammonia solution in Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith - on April 19 last year.

In relation to another incident on June 12 last year, Webster confessed to possessing a samurai sword, criminal damage and threats to kill.

He was jailed for 17 years with a three-year extended licence.