Goldhawk Road and surrounding streets in Shepherd's Bush remained submerged in water from a burst main on Thursday morning (February 1).

Thames Water continued work to repair the 3ft-wide main in Goldhawk Road at the junction with Hammersmith Grove that burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 31).

A Thames Water spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning that pavements along Goldhawk Road had been opened to pedestrians but the road still remained closed to traffic.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice for Thursday and flood water may freeze over.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Thames Water estimated up to 9,000 properties in the Hammersmith and Fulham Borough had lower than normal water pressure or no water on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night a Thames Water spokesman confirmed it had stopped water flowing from the burst pipe and work to return customers' water pressure to normal would continue into Thursday.

