Goldhawk Road and surrounding streets in Shepherd's Bush remained submerged in water from a burst main on Thursday morning (February 1).
Thames Water continued work to repair the 3ft-wide main in Goldhawk Road at the junction with Hammersmith Grove that burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 31).
A Thames Water spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning that pavements along Goldhawk Road had been opened to pedestrians but the road still remained closed to traffic.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice for Thursday and flood water may freeze over.
Thames Water estimated up to 9,000 properties in the Hammersmith and Fulham Borough had lower than normal water pressure or no water on Wednesday.
On Wednesday night a Thames Water spokesman confirmed it had stopped water flowing from the burst pipe and work to return customers' water pressure to normal would continue into Thursday.
Thames Water on flooding
Our support for people affected by flooding will continue today and in the coming days as we help assess the damage and explain the insurance process.
“We have loss adjustors on site talking to customers, and will continue to offer them support for however long it’s needed.
“We know that being flooded is a horrible experience and we’re really sorry for the impact it’s had.
“We understand people will want to be back in their homes and businesses as soon as possible, and we’ll do everything we can to help that.”
Thames Water advice to customers
Our customer representatives will be re-visiting customers throughout today, including those who are on our vulnerable list such as those who are elderly and those with medical needs.
“Getting things back to normal for those people is our top priority, and we’re really sorry to anyone who’s been affected by this burst.”
Thames Water on water supply in the area
Water supplies have been restored to all areas affected by yesterday’s burst, but there may be some individual properties experiencing issues with air locks which we can deal with if they report them to us.
“People can contact us by telephone, on social media or face-to-face through one of our customer reps in the area. As a precaution, we’ll continue to keep bottled water in the area for as long as it might be needed.”
Thames Water update: Repairs
Thames Water has issued an update on the flooding at Goldhawk Road, addressing four key points.
Here’s what they have to say about the repairs:
The burst was on one of our 30 inch water pipes, and repairs are now underway.
“We don’t know how long it will take at the moment as once the pipe is fixed there will be a significant amount of work needed to restore the road and surrounding area to normal.
“We’ll keep everyone updated on our progress.”
Kensington Church Street pub reopens after day without water
Bottled water available at two locations for homes without water
Thames Water warns homes above ground floor may wait longer for water flow to return to normal
In a statement issued on Twitter, Thames Water said water supplies were slowly returning to normal but warned “ properties above ground floor level, high rise flats and apartments, this may take longer to reach you”
Thames Water apologise for second day of disruption
Some Wembley homes still without water and those above ground floor may have longer wait
According Thames Water homes in Wembley may still be left without water or experience low water pressure on Thursday.
Those living above the ground floor were warned that “it may take slightly longer to restore” the water flow in their homes.
White City school reopens after Goldhawk Road flooding closure
Thames Water workers remained in Goldhawk Road throughout the night
Thames Water workers remained on site throughout the night to continue works on the burst water main.
