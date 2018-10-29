Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxbridge Road was cordoned off near Shepherd's Bush Green by police after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the neck.

Metropolitan Police were called to the stabbing in Shepherd's Bush just after 9pm on Sunday (October 28).

The busy road was taped off by police near Barclays bank after the shocking attack.

Detectives investigating the incident say the victim was attacked by another man, who fled the scene before police arrived.

(Image: Abdirachid Fidow)

Photos taken from the scene show a police van and car parked up blocking the part of the road which was cordoned off, with officers at the scene on Sunday night.

What appears to be a paramedic's first aid kit can also be seen on the pavement.

The victim had to be rushed to a west London hospital, where his injuries were thankfully deemed to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Police are investigating the attack but have not yet made any arrests, a spokesman said on Monday morning (October 29).

A crime scene remains in place at the scene following the stabbing.