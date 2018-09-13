The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after two men were stabbed in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, September 13).

Two men in their 30s were found suffering from stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at 3.53am by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of a stabbing on Uxbridge Road in Shepherd's Bush.

When officers attended, two males aged in their 30s were found with injuries "consistent with an assault".

A police spokesman said: "They have both been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

"At this time, a crime scene remains in place.

"One male, aged in his 30s, has been arrested close to the scene on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time."

Enquiries into the incident continue, and anyone with more information should contact police on 101.