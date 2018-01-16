The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Shepherd's Bush have charged two men with murder.

George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden, was arrested on Sunday (January 14), and is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jonathan Okigbo, 23, of Trevithick House, Kentish Town, is also charged with murder. He was arrested by police on Monday (January 15).

Both men will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning (January 16).

The charges relate to the fatal stabbing in Shepherd's Bush on Thursday (January 11) which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

He had not been formally named by police but is believed to be 'inspirational' model Harry Uzoka.

A postmortem revealed the victim had been stabbed through the heart.

Police were called to Old Oak Road at 3.55pm to reports of an injured man. He was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene at 5pm.

Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi said it is "another tragic" case "with a young male victim who has met a violent death.

"We believe that the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close, and the man was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road."

(Image: Sean O'Kane)

DI Kofi added investigators are keeping an "open mind about a possible motive" but that do not believe the stabbing occurred during the course of a robbery.

A 28-year-old man, arrested near the scene of the stabbing on suspicion of murder, was released by police with no further action to be taken.

Another male, 27, also arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

